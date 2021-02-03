The University of Nebraska-Lincoln announced Wednesday that students, faculty and staff will need to complete a third round of testing to maintain their campus building access.
The Safer Community app will notify campus community members when they need to take their third test, Chancellor Ronnie Green said in the statement. To ensure uninterrupted access to campus, he said it is important to schedule the third test at least a day before it is required.
The university had initially announced that some “early-bird” testers who were among the first to be tested might need to get a third re-entry test. The university expanded it to include the entire campus community after a request from the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department. The additional round will allow for additional data on COVID-19 transmission within the campus community.
Green said in January the university will use the results of re-entry testing to determine its testing plan for the rest of the spring semester. Green said he expects to communicate the plan by Feb. 15.
