The University of Nebraska-Lincoln will be moving to random mitigation testing for all students, faculty and staff regardless of vaccination status starting the week of Jan. 30, according to a Nebraska Today news release. Those selected to participate in random testing will be notified via email by the Thursday of the week prior to mandatory testing .
Deb Fiddelke, UNL’s chief communication and marketing officer, said the move is a return to the original plan for the semester following changes brought on by the omicron variant.
The number of emails sent will vary, she said, and will be focused on gathering an adequate sample to get a comprehensive view of the COVID-19 situation on campus.
This round of testing will not be mandatory, Fiddelke said, and there will be no disciplinary action for students or professors who do not report for testing, although reminder emails will be sent.
“Right now it’s pretty much an honors system,” Fiddelke said, “and we’ve had success with that.”
UNL continues to reserve the right to pull in specific groups for mandatory testing, she said.
The change in protocol comes after a week of required testing for all UNL students, staff and faculty in order to return to campus as well as a second week of testing focused on residence halls and Greek housing.
According to UNL’s COVID-19 Dashboard, the positivity rate ending the week of Jan. 22 sat at 11.52%, with 3,015 positive cases in the past 14 days.
The university will continue to use the Safer Community app for testing, as well as the COVID-19 testing portal or dropping in at a testing site.