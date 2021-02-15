Chancellor Ronnie Green announced Monday that the University of Nebraska-Lincoln will adopt weekly COVID-19 random mitigation testing following successful re-entry testing.
Starting Thursday and each Thursday after, students, faculty and staff selected for random testing will be notified via email to sign up for a mandatory saliva test.
These tests must be taken the following week between Sunday and Wednesday. If a randomly selected community member fails to take their test before the Friday after they are chosen, their building access will be revoked until they complete their saliva-based test.
If there is a concentration of cases on campus, specific groups of students, faculty or staff may be required to be regularly tested, Green said. Other groups, like student teachers or childcare workers, can utilize the program for their testing requirements as well.
Regular testing could return if there are significant changes on campus, according to Green.
“We hope that will not be the case, but the safety of our community will be our guide,” he said.
The University of Nebraska-Lincoln determined that mandatory COVID-19 testing would be needed throughout the Spring 2021 semester, implementing three rounds of mandatory re-entry testing for the start of the semester. The new testing model follows low positivity rates during the three rounds.
Community members can continue to get regular saliva testing whenever they would like or if a negative test is required for on- or off-campus activities through the Safer Community app.
Individuals who have COVID-19 symptoms or feel they have been exposed to the coronavirus can get a nasal test here.
In December, Green announced that UNL community members would need to be tested every two weeks this semester. But, this changed in January in favor of the evidence-based re-entry testing.
Deb Fiddelke, UNL’s chief communication and marketing officer, said university officials will continue to monitor testing data and make adjustments to the testing plan as needed.
“The first three rounds of testing have gone extraordinarily well, and we're hopeful that we can get through the rest of the semester on just the random mitigation testing,” Fiddelke said. “But obviously we all know how unpredictable this virus is, and if conditions should get worse on campus, we would look at any options to maintain the safety of our community.”