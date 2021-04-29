The University of Nebraska-Lincoln announced Thursday it will host a second vaccination clinic on Monday, May 3.
According to a statement from the Office of the Chancellor, the clinic will utilize the one-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. The clinic will be at the Hawks Championship Center, 1111 Salt Creek Roadway, starting at 9 a.m. and continue through the last appointment.
Students, faculty and staff must pre-register with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department and select an appointment time. Individuals age 18 will be directed how to provide parental consent.
Free parking will also be available in 14th & Avery Parking Garage or nearby surface lot.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced a pause on using the J&J vaccine on April 13 because six rare and severe cases of blood clots were identified among the nearly 7 million administered doses, but this pause has since been lifted following review.
A statement from the FDA states the vaccine is safe and effective, and the risks of the vaccine outweigh the benefits.
“Above all else, health and safety are at the forefront of our decisions,” CDC director Dr. Rochelle P. Walensky said in the statement. “... I continue to be encouraged by the growing body of real-world evidence that the authorized COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective, and they protect people from disease, hospitalization, and death.”
Walensky encouraged individuals with questions about COVID-19 vaccines to speak with their healthcare provider or local public health department.
Deb Fiddelke, UNL’s chief communication and marketing officer, said UNL is pleased to have a one-dose vaccine opportunity prior to the end of the semester.
“We hope that any students who haven’t yet been vaccinated will take advantage of this easy opportunity to do so,” Fiddelke said in a text. “The level to which we’re able to be closer to pre-pandemic levels of activities in the fall will be directly related to the vaccination levels within our community.”
