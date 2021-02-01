During the first two rounds of re-entry testing for the spring semester, University of Nebraska-Lincoln students who previously tested positive for COVID-19 are testing positive again — even though they are not actively positive.
UNL public affairs director Leslie Reed said this is due to individuals being unaware of the university’s testing exemption policy, which means individuals who previously had COVID-19 in the past 90 days and recovered do not need to get tested again.
RNA for SARS-CoV-2, the disease that causes COVID-19, can linger in a person’s body for up to three months after illness onset, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The presence of RNA means these individuals are unlikely to be reinfected during the 90-day window, but it is not impossible.
Individuals who develop symptoms, including during their 90-day exemption period, should seek a COVID-19 test, according to the CDC.
When someone tests positive under these circumstances, they will be considered to have an active COVID-19 infection due to the presence of lingering RNA — even if they may not be infectious. At UNL, they will be denied building access as a result.
Reed said this issue has been seen across campus communities, including in Greek Life, residence halls and for individuals who live off-campus. Students need to be aware of the exemption policy, she said, and apply for one so they can gain access to campus buildings and skip the testing process.
Individuals in this situation who have already taken a saliva test still should request an exemption so they can restore their access to campus buildings as soon as possible and avoid additional days in isolation, according to Reed.
To receive an exemption, they will need to submit documentation of the previous positive test. Exemptions can take one to two business days to be approved.
After the 90-day window is complete, the exemption ends and community members must participate in the university’s testing plans.