Four KN95 masks per person will be made available at no cost to all students, faculty and staff by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln through a partnership with the State of Nebraska according to a press release from Leslie Reed, UNL’s public affairs director.
Distribution of the masks will begin on Feb. 2, the release said, and will be different for students depending on where they live. Undergraduate students living on campus will have masks delivered to their residence halls and greek houses. Undergraduates living off campus will be able to pick up four masks in the East Campus and Nebraska Unions. An NCard will be required to receive masks in the unions.
Faculty, staff and graduate assistants on an assistantship will receive their masks through their colleges and units, according to the release. Graduate students without an assistantship will have masks available in the Office of Graduate Studies.
The release does not mention any update to mask requirements, and it has so far not been announced that KN95s will be required in any setting at UNL.
This announcement follows an attempt at legislation from the Association of Students of the University of Nebraska’s Internal Vice President Taylor Jarvis, who the release recognizes as the origin of this idea. Jarvis is also a member of the Chancellor’s COVID-19 Task Force, through which the University reached out to the state to complete the deal.
“Taylor’s request and our throwing a Hail Mary to the state came together at the perfect time,” said Tony Rathgeber, associate to the vice chancellor in Student Affairs. “Our campus community now has access to 150,000 free KN95 masks. That should be enough to get us through this most current wave of COVID-19 infections.”
According to the release, the masks can be safely and effectively worn for five days each following correct guidelines.
Until now, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln did not follow other universities in supplying students with N95 or KN95 masks, which are types of specialized filtering masks according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. UNL has not required their use.
The main differences between KN95s and N95s are the availability of each product and their source. N95s have recently become more widely produced and available in the United States, whereas KN95s are an international product.
ASUN recently saw the need for students to have access to these masks and proposed a bill that would supply KN95 masks, which have previously been expensive or difficult to find.
“I think the biggest part of it is they’re really hard to get right now,” ASUN President Batool Ibrahim said. “I know the week before I started school I went to Home Depot, Lowe’s, Walmart, literally every store I could to find a KN95 mask and they were either not in supply or way too expensive for me as an individual student.”
According to Ibrahim, ASUN had been planning to use their own funds to purchase KN95 or N95 masks for students.
“I think as a student government, as the president, we saw the demand and we saw the need for students to be wearing those KN95 masks,” Ibrahim said, “because we are students who are on campus and go to class every day, read the news and understand this is a very anxious and stressful time for us.”
Ibrahim said that once the need for these more protective masks was mentioned to university administrators by ASUN, they were "so receptive."
“We’re just going to follow their lead with it and hopefully be able to supply students with masks as soon as possible,” Ibrahim said.
The bill that included ASUN using their own funds to purchase masks was tabled and the university took charge of supplying masks.
“They have done so much work to make sure that the supply can come in as soon as possible,” Ibrahim said. “It’s been a really good response and I think this is just a showcase of how important student leadership is, especially surrounding student safety and this pandemic.”