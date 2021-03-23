In the first month of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s mandatory random mitigation COVID-19 testing, the university’s weekly positivity rate has remained steadily below 1%.
The mandatory testing model began on Feb. 18 following three rounds of re-entry testing, which each had positivity rates below 1% as well.
Deb Fiddelke, UNL’s chief communication and marketing officer, said the testing has gone well, and there has been good participation. She said the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department has not asked UNL to change its testing model.
The university has reported 2,759 total positive cases among 115,956 total test results received between Aug. 12, 2020-March 20, 2021 — a total positivity rate of about 2.38%.
Between Feb. 18-March 20, the first month of the new testing model, 197 total positive cases were reported among 27,166 total test results — a positivity rate of about 0.73%.
The UNL COVID-19 Dashboard reflects all campus members’ COVID-19 test results conducted on and off campus, including both nasal- and saliva-based testing.
Positive cases since Feb. 18 represented about 7.14% of UNL’s total cases, while the test results received represented about 23.4% of UNL’s total test results.
In the beginning of the testing model, about 20% of the applicable UNL community — 4,000 students and 1,000 faculty or staff members — were selected, according to Nebraska Today. This drew from a pool of 20,000 students and 5,000 faculty or staff members. Huskers may be selected for tests for multiple weeks.
Fiddelke said the weekly testing now includes less people and has included less people each week.
Individuals can still sign up for a COVID-19 saliva test whenever they would like using the Safer Community app or online portal, and nasal tests remain available for individuals who may have been exposed to COVID-19 or have symptoms.
The past year, Fiddelke said the biggest worry for the university about COVID-19 was how the university would prepare leading up to the winter as individuals began to gather more inside. But with spring now in full motion and warmer weather on the horizon, she said this will provide a positive to the university through more in-person events and opportunities for connections.
With the semester more than halfway over, Fiddelke said UNL community members are already stepping up to keep themselves and others safe and will continue to do so.
“Finish strong, stay safe,” she said. “Keep doing what you’ve been doing.”