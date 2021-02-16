University of Nebraska-Lincoln employees who live or work in Lancaster County, including student workers, can now sign up to be vaccinated, Chancellor Ronnie Green announced Tuesday evening.
Lincoln mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said in her press conference today the Lincoln-Lancaster Health Department has set up a vaccine registry portal for educators under the county health department’s Phase 1B. Any educators who live or work in Lancaster County would be eligible, and vaccinations for educators are expected to start in about three weeks.
UNL employees will be prompted to select the sector they fall under when they enter the registry portal. They should select “higher education” and then UNL, and from there they will be asked about their level of on-campus activity. Employees can choose among three categories: currently required to be all/mostly in-person on campus, currently somewhat remote but a greater in-person presence is optimal or currently all/mostly remote.
Green said the university is currently prioritizing those with a necessary on-campus presence. He advised UNL employees who live and work outside Lancaster County to consult the vaccine protocols of their own county’s health department.
UNL employees who have already registered with LLCHD or the State of Nebraska’s registry — such as those age 65 or older and/or those with underlying health conditions — should also register through this registry portal to ensure a vaccination as soon as possible.
The registry portal will be open to UNL employees for a week, closing at 4 p.m. on Feb. 24. Once LLCHD officially moves into vaccinating educators, registered employees will receive a notification from the department to schedule their vaccination appointment.
Vaccines will be distributed to registered UNL employees based on age, underlying health conditions and selected level of on-campus activity.
The general student population will not be eligible to receive vaccines in Phase 1B, though any student 18 or older who has underlying health conditions should register with the state and LLCHD.
“Obviously we’re not at a point yet where the state or county are vaccinating the age range of most of our students,” Deb Fiddelke, UNL’s chief communications and marketing officer, said, “but when we get to that point we’ll be making sure that we work with the county to help facilitate the vaccinations of our students as well.”