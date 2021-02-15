In just a little over a month since the University of Nebraska-Lincoln implemented COVID-19 saliva-based re-entry testing, UNL has reduced its cumulative positivity rate by more than 6%.
On Jan. 12, UNL opened saliva testing to a small number of UNL community members before opening it to the rest of campus on Jan. 19. Before implementation, UNL had a cumulative positivity rate of 9.03% on Jan. 11.
The university has reported 2,546 total positive cases among 85,819 total test results received since Aug. 12 — a positivity rate of about 2.97% of all tests performed. Since Jan. 12, UNL has recorded 387 positive cases among 61,899 test results received — a positivity rate of 0.63%.
During the third round of re-entry testing — between Feb. 8 and Feb. 13, which also included some individuals required to complete a fourth test — there were 46 positive cases recorded among 12,993 test results received — a positivity rate of about 0.35%.
The third-round of re-entry testing was the shortest round, and it yielded the lowest positivity rate. The first and second rounds of testing also yielded positivity rates below 1% — 0.95% and 0.46%, respectively.
The UNL COVID-19 Dashboard collects the testing data, which reflects all COVID-19 test results conducted on and off campus, including both nasal- and saliva-based testing.
New positive cases since Jan. 12 represent about 15.20% of UNL’s total cases, while the test results received since Jan. 12 represent about 72.13% of UNL’s total test results.
On Feb. 3, Chancellor Ronnie Green announced that UNL community members would be required to complete a third round of re-entry testing. This came per a request from the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department.
Green said in the announcement that if the positivity rate during the third round remained low and there were no “unexpected spikes or outbreaks of COVID cases in our community,” then UNL would adopt mandatory random mitigation testing.
An announcement of the university’s future testing model is expected to be made this week.