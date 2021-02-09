University of Nebraska-Lincoln community members have taken nearly 50,000 COVID-19 tests since UNL’s implementation of a mandatory, saliva-based testing program for the beginning of the spring semester.
The testing model was offered to a small portion of the campus community starting Jan. 12 before opening to the rest of campus on Jan. 19. Since Jan. 12, it has yielded 341 positive results among 48,908 test results received since — a positivity rate of 0.70%.
During the second round of re-entry testing — between Jan. 28 and Feb. 7 — there were 117 positive cases recorded among 25,361 test results received — a positivity rate of about 0.46%.
The UNL COVID-19 Dashboard collects the data, which reflects all COVID-19 test results conducted on and off campus, including both nasal and saliva testing.
The university has reported 2,500 positive cases among 72,828 total test results received since Aug. 12. This represents a positivity rate of 3.43% of all tests performed.
New positive cases since Jan. 12 represent 13.64% of UNL’s total cases, while the test results received since Jan. 12 represent about 67.16% of UNL’s total test results. This means, in the last month, the university community received more than double the number of tests compared to the previous semester.
“We’re very pleased with how smoothly testing is proceeding, the level of participation we’re seeing from our community and the low positivity rates we’ve detected thus far,” Leslie Reed, UNL’s public affairs director, said. “We look forward to obtaining a third round of data.”
UNL faculty, staff and students who planned to be on campus this semester had to complete at least one saliva-based COVID-19 test before the semester began on Jan. 25.
On Wednesday, Chancellor Ronnie Green announced all community members would also need to complete a third test to provide more evidence for the university’s next testing model, per a request from the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department. This round of testing will continue through Feb. 13.
If the positivity rate remains low, the university will then switch to mandatory, randomized mitigation testing. The university employed randomized testing during the fall semester, but community members were able to opt out.
Future plans for testing will be announced the week of Feb. 15, according to Green.
Individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 90 days, or those who have a medical exemption or do not plan to be on campus during spring 2021, may request an exemption from testing here.
Community members should utilize the Safer Community app to know when their next result is due.
If an individual sees a need to complete a fourth test, it is because at least two tests were completed less than five days apart, according to the university’s FAQ about saliva testing.
The university continues to offer nasal-based testing in addition to saliva testing. This testing is requested for individuals who have COVID-19 symptoms or believe they have been exposed to the virus. Individuals can sign up for a test here.