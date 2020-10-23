Four weeks into the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s randomized mitigation testing for COVID-19, university leaders are looking to increase participation.
On Sept. 28, the first round of randomized mitigation testing participants were selected. The program was created to help university leaders and health experts understand how the virus spreads throughout campus, Leslie Reed, public affairs director for the Office of University Communication, said in an email.
Each week, university leaders are seeking to administer at least 500 randomized tests, a statistically significant amount to analyze patterns of the spread and presence of the virus on campus, according to Reed, per recommendations from the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department.
Students, faculty and staff are chosen at random and sent an email asking them to register for a testing appointment within the following week. The testing occurs at the COVID-19 trailer in the East Stadium Loop parking lot outside the Coliseum, from 3-6 p.m. on weekdays.
According to Reed, health experts recommend that COVID-19 testing occur in well-ventilated areas or outdoors.
The testing site offers drive-up and walk-up tests. For walk-up testing, there is a window on the side of the trailer for the testing to take place. The testing station includes heat lamps to help keep workers and participants warm. For drive-up testing, one can arrive at the testing site and their test will be conducted outside their vehicle. To keep lines and waiting time as short as possible, tests are scheduled in 15-minute increments.
The mitigation testing is voluntary and provides a diagnosis compared to surveillance testing.
The diagnostic testing allows for individuals to be informed of their test results, while surveillance testing tests large groups of people to identify hot spots and trends on campus. However, the latter does not allow for individual diagnosis and contact tracing, such as with UNL’s wastewater research.
Participation for the testing has not reached the level recommended by LLCHD, though university leaders are boosting communication efforts and encouraging students, faculty and staff to participate through incentives.
One of the incentives includes a weekly prize draw of two $100 gift cards to the University Bookstore, one going to a student and the other going to a faculty or staff member that was tested that week.
“We are working hard to reach that weekly level of testing but haven’t gotten there yet,” Reed said.
According to Reed, Bob Wilhelm, vice chancellor for research and economic development, is providing leadership on the university’s testing policies. Through the university’s research efforts, Wilhelm said the university has not had a large prevalence of the coronavirus among the campus community.
“While results of campus randomized testing look good, recent trends in the community are concerning,” Wilhelm said in an email. “We’ll know more about the state of the virus on campus when we make a more data-driven assessment in two or three weeks.”
In addition to the prizes, those who are tested will receive a button or sticker depicting a mask-wearing Herbie Husker to show they participated and to encourage others to participate.
“It is particularly important that you be tested if you are symptomatic, or if you’re invited to participate in our random mitigation testing,” Chancellor Ronnie Green said in an email to the UNL community. “We can only help contain this disease and keep our community safe when we know who has been impacted and can do the critical contact tracing to inform others of their risk.”
Those who are chosen for a randomized mitigation test should not sign up for a test if they are not in Lincoln this semester, have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 90 days, are experiencing symptoms of the coronavirus or are currently self-quarantining.
Students, faculty or staff who have symptoms or are in quarantine should use the TestNebraska testing site at 17th and R streets.
The Association of Students of the University of Nebraska and Student Affairs hosted an information booth outside of the Nebraska Union on Thursday to encourage students to agree to the test. Student Affairs and University Communication have also provided resource materials to organizational units across campus to increase awareness of this program.
As of Oct. 21, 10,212 UNL-affiliated tests have been conducted since Aug. 12, with 1,027 positive tests. The university’s weekly average tests per day doubled since Sept. 27 to 216 as of the week of Oct. 21, according to the university’s COVID-19 dashboard.
“We must remember, COVID-19 will not take a break,” Green said. “Not for a Husker football watch party ignoring recommended health guidelines. Not for a night at a crowded bar. And not for Halloween.”