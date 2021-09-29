The University of Nebraska-Lincoln, in response to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department’s extending of its indoor mask mandate to Oct. 28, will continue to require masks indoors for all faculty, staff, students and visitors until at least that date.
The city of Lincoln's mask mandate was reinstated in late August and was set to expire Thursday, Sept. 30. UNL renewed its own mask protocols in response, previously due to end at the same time.
A news release from Nebraska Today said the decision in August was due to concerns about the rising Delta variant, which Nebraska Medicine noted was 64% more infectious than the alpha variant: younger people diagnosed with the delta variant of COVID-19 were becoming “seriously ill,” COVID-19 was spreading in Lancaster County and the variant was aggravating stress on hospitals.
There was a possibility that the mask mandate would end, depending on the COVID-19 trends within the city of Lincoln. However, based on COVID-19 cases, positivity rates, hospitalizations and deaths still at high levels in the city, the health department said the mandate must continue.
“The data tells us that our situation is still critical, and our community is not yet in a position where we can safely end the indoor mask requirement,” Health Director Pat Lopez said in the city’s news release. “We must exercise caution and not remove measures too soon only to have numbers quickly reverse and start heading in the wrong direction once again. I know this is not the news we were hoping for but it’s important to understand that extending the mask requirement is a necessary step to help us get through this surge and back to where we want to be.”
UNL’s positivity rate on the UNL COVID-19 Dashboard dropped from 1.51% the week of Sept. 12-18 to 1.05% for the week of Sept. 19-25. Daily positive cases have trended downwards from about 27 cases per day the week before the mandate went into effect — Aug. 18-24 — to eight cases per day the week of Sept. 19-25.
The university’s current mask mandate will remain in effect until further guidance from the Office of the Chancellor, according to Nebraska Today.