As the winter months approach, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln is faced with a new challenge in the fight to track and slow COVID-19 transmission.
University leaders are working to keep health care workers warm during the winter with indoor testing pods currently being constructed on campus.
The university piloted one pod for use at UNL’s randomized mitigation testing site in the East Stadium Loop parking lot outside of the Coliseum. The pod is provided by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services and built by Pacific Engineering Inc., a Nebraska-based company that has built products for the United States military.
Two additional pods are also in the process of being built, and university leaders aim to complete construction by Nov. 9.
The pods will be equipped with heating and air conditioning, which will provide a more convenient way for UNL’s mitigation testing to be administered as temperatures continue to drop, according to Leslie Reed, UNL director of public affairs.
Reed said Angie Ling, incident commander at DHHS, approached Jennifer Nelson, director of the Nebraska Virology Center, to see if the university would be interested in piloting one of the pods
“[The university] is extremely grateful to both the state and the locally based engineering firm for the offer,” Reed said. “The health care workers conducting tests on campus will need additional shelter as the weather gets colder.”
Since the success of the first pod provided by DHHS, university leaders have begun exploring options to build their own pods based on the designs of the one provided by Pacific Engineering Inc.
Jim Jackson, associate vice chancellor of university operations, is spearheading the pod construction project with Larry Shippen, associate director of housing facilities operations, according to Nebraska Today.
Jackson told Nebraska Today that after looking at options for testing pods, university leaders realized they could save money by assembling the pods themselves.
The pods are designed to be flexible with the ability to be moved to other locations on campus if needed, according to Nebraska Today. Health care workers can administer tests to people inside the pod or from a drive-thru window. The pods, shaped like shipping containers, are divided into two: students, faculty and staff visit the first section to give testers their registration information and then visit the second section for the test to be administered.
“We found this flexibility to be appealing to people at the randomized testing site — they might want to drive by in their vehicle on the way home, or walk through instead,” Nelson said to Nebraska Today. “It’s good to give them both options.”
The pods can be used year-round and could also be used to administer a COVID-19 vaccine when one becomes available, according to Nebraska Today.
University leaders are discussing ways the new pods could be used at the 17th and R streets TestNebraska site.