With Halloween fast approaching, many University of Nebraska-Lincoln students and Lincoln residents look forward to celebrating the holiday with friends and family.
This Halloween is different in years past due to COVID-19 — cases in Nebraska are nearing an all-time high — and all Lincoln residents must adapt and be vigilant of the pandemic.
In an email to UNL students on Oct. 21, Laurie Bellows, vice chancellor for Student Affairs, referred to the upcoming holiday weekend as a “trifecta of celebratory experiences,” due to the end of Homecoming week, the now-postponed Homecoming game and Halloween.
“I want to remind you that every university student and student organization is expected to put safety first,” Bellows said in the email.
The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department released safety guidelines for Halloween earlier this month. These safety measures are designed to allow Lincoln residents to safely enjoy Halloween with minimal risk of exposure to COVID-19.
General COVID-19 guidelines that should be observed this Saturday include social distancing of at least 6 feet and frequent hand washing. A face covering that protects the mouth and nose should be worn at all times, even under a Halloween mask or costume.
Residents planning on trick-or-treating from door-to-door are also advised to keep groups limited to less than eight people.
LLCHD also recommends residents toss candy to trick-or-treaters from 6 feet away to avoid contact as much as possible. Implementing a reverse trick-or-treat model — having trick-or-treaters stand on their front porches, where gift bags of candy are distributed to them — can also reduce the risk of transmission.
Attendees at pumpkin patch events are advised to avoid hayrack rides or activities with people who aren’t from their household. Sanitizing hands before and after touching any pumpkins is also advised as well as avoiding indoor haunted houses.
For those planning on staying home to pass out candy or treats, the health department advises residents to put candy in prepackaged bags and pass the bags to children. This avoids children reaching into candy bowls.
Lining up trick-or-treat bags along the porch with 6 feet of distance can also limit close contact. Using sidewalk chalk or rope to mark where children should stand while waiting to get to the door can be helpful.
Drew Harrahill, internal vice president of the Association of Students of the University of Nebraska, said that because ASUN consists of students, the group understands how exciting Halloween and Homecoming weekend can be.
“We hope that every Husker is able to find creative and safe ways to enjoy this holiday weekend,” he said in an email. “Abiding by the guidelines set forth by the university is the easiest way to balance safety with fun.”
At the conclusion of her email, Bellows encouraged students to remain committed to slowing the spread across Lincoln-Lancaster County.
“I know navigating this pandemic is really difficult,” Bellows said. “But we can’t let these feelings turn into apathy towards the guidelines that keep us and others safe and healthy. Now isn’t the time to let go.”