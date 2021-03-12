Editor’s note: Senior culture editor Mark Champion is a collaborator for The Mez. He had no role in the editing or reporting of this story.
On March 8, 2020, a local art and music venue called The Mez was filled wall-to-wall with patrons clustered together, fighting for their spot to hear bands like Death Cow, Kill Vargas and Garst fill the room with reverberation.
Levi Hagen, executive administrator of The Mez, was pushed up against the crowd, trying to run sound despite his lack of personal space. Hagen had never seen the space this packed, and though he didn’t know it, it would be the last time he’d see The Mez full of people before the pandemic hit.
“It’s so interesting to think now that one of the most full moments that we’ve seen in here was right before we had to be empty for a year,” Hagen said. “It’s crazy.”
In a matter of days after that final show, gatherings would be prohibited, concert-goers would be shuttered inside and venues like Hagen’s would stay empty for months on end.
Now, just shortly after the anniversary of the pandemic’s beginning, Nadine Moore, social media manager of The Mez, and Hagen look back on the time that has passed since their last concert.
Before the pandemic, The Mez would host monthly art shows and weekly music events featuring three to four artists. With restrictions on music venues and public spaces, Moore said she deeply feels the absence of the venue’s constant activity.
“It feels like a whole portion of my life is missing, to be honest,” Moore said. “I know that seems dramatic, but it was just such a huge part of my life.”
Hagen said he also misses shows at The Mez and all the energy they brought. The space is especially important to him because of its goal to unite all walks of life in the Lincoln community in the name of art. When organizing shows, Hagen said The Mez team tries to include musicians that lovers of all genres can enjoy.
“I really believe there’s something for everyone,” Hagen said. “If you like metal or rap or pop or indie or whatever you just want to hear, there’s probably somebody doing that around here.”
The Mez organizers aim to create a substance-free space that’s available to all ages. Similarly, Hagen said events at The Mez are different from many punk house shows because the team focuses on creating a welcoming experience for those who have different music tastes or are not as involved in the local music scene as others. In turn, this inclusivity leads to a better appreciation of people from a variety of backgrounds.
“It makes me feel so happy to see such different people feel so at home here, because I see often at house shows, I think those are a little more exclusive to the communities that cultivate them ... We kind of have a more focused mission to unite across community and culture,” Hagen said. “People really need to understand each other and empathize. They need to get into each other’s shoes a little bit, and I think having a hand in that is awesome.”
Since the virus’ upheaval on the local music community, Moore said organizers have struggled to find ways to keep the scene alive and connected.
“We had our whole summer booked, and then COVID came along and kinda just took us all at the knees, and then we had to cancel everything,” Moore said. “I think what we’re trying to do now is try to find ways that we can still stay involved and keep the DIY Lincoln community and Omaha community still united.”
In an effort to keep art lovers engaged in the local music scene, Hagen said he and other coordinators at The Mez plan to create live sessions where musicians can broadcast their performances on social media. The team has already filmed a performance from Omaha band Cat Piss, which they hope to release within a month.
In the meantime, both Hagen and Moore expectantly hope for the day when they can once again host art and music events safely. Other local venues are waiting alongside them, too.
A few streets west on O Street sits The Bourbon Theatre, another music venue that, like The Mez, has had to lie dormant for a year. What once were bustling concert halls offering everything from flamenco music to hip hop have been completely void of people and melodies. Andrea Fabiano, booking coordinator at The Bourbon, said she can’t wait for the day when her venue and other concert spots in town can open their doors safely again.
“It’s definitely like something’s missing in town for sure, and not just us,” Fabiano said. “No arena shows, no little blues shows at the Zoo Bar, no dive bar shows at Duffy’s [Tavern] — it’s rough when there’s nothing to do.”
Fabiano worries about the survival of concert spots in town. It’s been a financially taxing year for many, she said, and without the activity of the music scene, Nebraska will be seen as a place with nothing exciting to offer.
“Nebraska’s going to go back to a flyover state, which is what everyone thought it was before places like The Bourbon and the arena started putting Lincoln more on the map as a music town,” Fabiano said.
But Fabiano sees hope for struggling venues through Save Our Stages grants. Included in the December COVID-19 relief package, this $10 billion grant program is aimed at preserving live music spaces.
“Once that comes through, that is a total lifeline for our industry,” Fabiano said. “Venues are shuttering by the day, and everyday that goes by where we don’t have an application process for those funds we’re losing venues. It’s to the point where a venue in Lincoln can’t survive without venues in Denver and South Dakota and Iowa and Kansas.”
With that hopeful prospect on the horizon, Fabiano reflects on the events her venue held a year ago and how she felt when they first shut down. She said she was optimistic at first, thinking they would be able to pick up where they left off in the summer. She never would’ve predicted how wide-scale of an issue COVID-19 would become, or how it would affect the local music scene.
“If you would’ve asked me back in March if we would go a year or more without a show I would be like, ‘You’re crazy,’ but here we are,” Fabiano said.
There are many things about her job she loves, but what Fabiano said she misses most is looking out into a crowd before a show is about to start and seeing the joy in the audience’s faces.
“There’s nothing I love more than looking around while we’re on set break and we’re waiting for the artist to go on ... Just a general excitement for the headliner to come out, it’s a pretty out-of-body feeling for me, and I just want that again,” Fabiano said. “To be able to bring people together under common ground is just special, and that’s what I look forward to.”
Though operators at both The Mez and The Bourbon miss the days of crowding into a noisy space in the name of music, Hagen said he has faith that the local music scene can weather the storm.
“I think when this is all over, people will have a ton of music, and other people will be desperate to see it. There’s no way that there’s no good resurgence with this. Whatever waiting could happen, in my opinion, I don’t think it’s going to be damaging,” Hagen said. “Who knows if everything is going to come back the same way as far as venues, but I don’t think we’ll be worse off.”