University of Nebraska-Lincoln officials announced Friday morning that all six temporary suspensions of Greek houses issued on Sept. 7 have ended.
These suspensions followed photos and videos depicting chapters allegedly disregarding face coverings and physical distancing requirements during events the night before. The gatherings were in connection with Bid Day celebrations for the Panhellenic Association.
The six chapters included four sororities — Alpha Omicron Pi, Alpha Xi Delta, Delta Gamma and Kappa Alpha Theta — and two fraternities — Phi Delta Theta and Sigma Phi Epsilon.
Alpha Omicron Pi was found not to have violated university policies, so their temporary suspension immediately ended following investigations on each of the organizations, according to Nebraska Today.
The other five organizations were found to have violated UNL’s policies regarding health and safety, and sanctions were placed on the houses.
The organizations, who were barred from doing so during the suspensions, may once again participate in, attend and organize their own functions, activities or events and may participate as an organization in university-wide events.
The Daily Nebraskan reached out to Student Affairs and the Office of Fraternity and Sorority Life for comment.