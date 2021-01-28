After more than two months away from campus, University of Nebraska-Lincoln students returned for their second full semester of learning impacted by COVID-19.
Just like last semester, classroom capacity is limited, some lectures are held via web conferencing services and masks are required while on campus.
However, this semester also introduced the Safer Community app that students, faculty and staff are required to use if they will be on campus this semester. The app allows students to schedule a saliva-based COVID-19 test and, once results have been provided, acts as a digital keycard for students to enter campus buildings.
According to the UNL COVID-19 dashboard, 22,415 test results have been received since Jan. 12, with 236 tests positive — a positivity rate of about 1.05%. For those who have tested positive, the Safer Community app also helps with contact tracing, monitoring students’ locations to help track the virus.
For the students at UNL, the new testing expectations are a modest change, but many seem to be in favor of the new procedures.
Amanda Clarke, a freshman business administration major, is beginning the second semester of her freshman year and said the new policies are a positive change.
“I think the testing process was efficient,” Clarke said.
She also noted the speed at which tests could be completed and results could be made available in the app.
Brayden Remerowski, a sophomore business administration major, said that aside from standing outside for a few minutes, getting tested was an easy process.
“I think it’s worth it,” Remerowski said. “I’m a more cautious person, so having that kind of testing on campus makes me feel a lot safer.”
Remerowski also said UNL’s COVID-19 dashboard projecting less than a 1% positivity rate from the first round of re-entry tests is something that makes him feel more comfortable going to campus and using the facilities.
It’s unclear if students will have to continue being tested bi-weekly, but Remerowski said he was in favor of making the testing mandatory.
“It’s really not that much trouble,” he said.
Remerowski was exposed to the coronavirus two times last semester and was forced to quarantine both times.
“It’s no fun sitting in a room by yourself,” he said.
He hopes that by continuing to provide testing to students, the number of students needing to quarantine will decrease.
Olivia Boldt, a senior psychology and music double major, is beginning her last semester at UNL and says that the testing process and using the app have been an easy adjustment so far.
Boldt frequently uses the recreational centers on campus and said that students now have to scan their NCard and present the test results, but the process hasn’t become any more complicated than it was before.
“I think testing is a good thing,” Boldt said. “I think it’s something we should’ve been doing all along.”
But, not every student has taken their re-entry test.
Rodney Edwards, a senior political science major, has not gotten tested yet, but said he has no issues with getting tested if he has to.
Although Edwards didn’t say the changes were positive or negative, he said the atmosphere on campus this semester is more downtrodden.
“This semester is certainly sadder,” he said.
With less people on campus, he said sometimes seeing people can feel jarring.
“You can’t really make as many connections as you once could,” Edwards said of asynchronous learning. “It feels isolating.”
For the students who have spent previous semesters at UNL without COVID-19, each said the university was very different from how it once was.
However, they look forward to a return to full, in-person classes and being able to connect with their fellow classmates once again.