While the moment itself is only a pinprick, rolling a sleeve up for a COVID-19 vaccine can provide safety and peace of mind to those lucky enough to receive the shot.
With more doses rolling out every day in Nebraska, The Daily Nebraskan asked University of Nebraska-Lincoln students, “Have you gotten or plan to get the COVID-19 vaccine, and what are your thoughts about it?”
Tristan Taylor, freshman economics major
“I trust the medical professionals that have been hired that have been working nonstop since the pandemic began, and I have my faith that it will work.”
Zakariya Al Zadjali, sophomore supply chain management major
“I’m planning on getting it. I know it’s like a lot of people are scared of it, but I’m not that scared of it or anything like that. I think it’s a normal vaccine like what we got for H1N1.”
Jordan Minderman, sophomore political science major
“I don’t know if I really want to take it right away, because I don’t feel like I need it right away. I’m not a priority, so that’s probably why I don’t want to take it right away if I do take it, because, honestly, I don’t even get a flu shot.”
Erika Casarin, junior management major
“I work at a pediatric clinic as their [human resources] intern, so I got vaccinated about the second week of February. I’ve been telling people if they’re planning on getting it or if they’re unsure to just get it, because even if we’re young and maybe some people feel guilty … just get it because it’s everyone’s job to get vaccinated and stay safe.”
Miley Tan, senior finance major
“I felt like because I’m a student worker I was more exposed, so I needed to take it.”
Eric Morris, junior English major
“I work with high school kids in an after school program, and I think it would just be beneficial if I were to be a part of that priority registration when it comes into the fall. And hopefully most of the students on campus, in general, are vaccinated.”
Jackson Thies, freshman mechanical engineering major
“As of now I’m not really planning on it. If I get a better option, I might. If everyone is just safe and protective I don’t really see me getting it, but if it continues on I might.”
Jenna Lance, junior environmental science major
“I think that there are so many smart people that have developed that vaccine, and you are responsible for protecting others. It’s the right thing to do; there are so many vulnerable and elderly people, and I think it’s selfish not to get it if you are able to.”