Representatives of Student Affairs emphasized the importance of community and answered questions from student leaders at a town hall Thursday evening.
The town hall, hosted by the Association of Students of the University of Nebraska, provided a space for student leaders to voice their concerns and seek answers from University of Nebraska-Lincoln administrators.
ASUN President Roni Miller facilitated the town hall with vice chancellor for Student Affairs Laurie Bellows, senior associate vice chancellor and dean for undergraduate education Amy Goodburn, assistant vice chancellors for Student Affairs TJ McDowell and Kelli King and assistant director of housing conference services Tony Rathgeber.
Despite challenges on campus, the panelists said keeping university activities on campus and encouraging health-conscious decisions depends on every member of the UNL community.
“This period of time, this pandemic, has put a lot of weight on all of us, especially on students,” Bellows said. “In so many ways, we need to rely on each other. We need to look for connection. We need to develop coping strategies.”
McDowell said young people have often led change, and he encouraged students to be role models, push administrators and be collaborative moving forward.
Last week, Chancellor Ronnie Green announced the university will begin randomized mitigation testing, which Rathgeber said should be ready to start in the next few days.
Faculty, staff or students who are randomly selected will be notified via email with information on where to report for a free coronavirus test. However, tests are not mandatory but are encouraged to get a more proactive and clearer picture of individuals who may be asymptomatic.
UNL community members who had and recovered from the coronavirus within 90 days are exempt from the testing, per CDC guidance.
Rathgeber said students do not need to quarantine until they receive their test results if selected.
“Ultimately, we strongly encourage everyone who is selected to come in for that test, but students could opt out of taking that test,” he said. “It’s not a mandate, no one would get in trouble if they decided not to take advantage of that random selection.
In addition to the random testing, Goodburn said the university began testing wastewater in residence halls for traces of the coronavirus last week in some residence halls.
“We’re still open to exploring lots of different options for testing,” Goodburn said. “But we also didn’t want to spend the $25 million on testing when we could move some of that money instead [to] things like the classroom technology that we used to update all of the classrooms or many of the classrooms.”
If students have fear of losing their job, facing backlash for testing positive or getting tested in general, Student Advocacy and Support will support students and address their concerns
“By not getting tested, students are endangering somebody else’s health, that’s just the facts,” Bellows said. “We’re continuing to message that to help students understand the importance of getting tested, but we recognize the powerful influence that peers have.”
If a student does test positive, Rathgeber said the university reaches out to every student first via phone call and then through an email containing a list of resources. Students testing positive can isolate for free in the Piper Wing of Neihardt Hall.
University Housing also works with LLCHD if a student in a residence hall tests positive to provide context and identify the circumstances that may have led to exposure, according to Rathgeber.
He said the health department had a preliminary number of five positive cases in residence halls before reporting a cluster, the single cluster in a residence hall being the third floor of Eastside Suites. However, cluster identification is not automatic in five cases and depends on additional factors.
In the spring, Goodburn said the university extended the deadline for courses to be “Pass/No Pass,” but it does not plan to do so this semester.
The abrupt transition to remote classes in the spring brought adverse learning conditions, but many of those challenges were resolved for the fall, according to Goodburn.
However, if the university does change course like in the spring, the university would reconsider.
Following the panel, student leaders were divided into breakout rooms on Zoom where they could describe their concerns of the semester with other leaders.
In a breakout room The Daily Nebraskan observed, students expressed frustration with the “Pass/No Pass” decision, saying that some university leaders may not be considering challenges outside of the classroom.
If students are feeling impacts brought on by the coronavirus or by conversations of racial justice, King encouraged students to reach out to the university for support.
Whether through academic advisers, Counseling and Psychological Services, Big Red Resilience & Well-Being or the Office of Diversity and Inclusion, King said the university has many resources available at all times, including same-day appointments.
Goodburn said a survey sent to all first-year and transfer students about two weeks ago indicated that about 18% have not found a friend or group of friends on campus, which she said is about an 11% increase from last year.
In a time of face masks and physical distancing, student leaders can be the ones to make sure everyone is supported, according to Goodburn.
“It’s so important, especially now in this pandemic, that every student feels supported and connected,” she said.
Moving forward, Rathgeber said the community must band together and provide positive influence to determine the future of the semester.
“I really think that there is more that each of us as individuals can do to positively impact the semester than what the university administration can do,” he said. “The course of this semester is in each of our hands to make really good decisions, and I just encourage you all to just spread that word and to role model that behavior for your students.”