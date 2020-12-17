The coronavirus has impacted the way of life at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, and that will continue into the spring 2021 semester. But a group of faculty, staff and students aims to build upon the successes of the fall semester and improve the UNL experience further.
The “Spring Open” committee formed in mid-October and is the spring counterpart to the Forward to Fall committee. The committee is chaired by Amy Goodburn, senior associate vice chancellor and dean of undergraduate education, and Bob Wilhelm, vice chancellor for research and economic development. Both Goodburn and Wilhelm also co-chaired Forward to Fall.
During summer 2020, Forward to Fall focused on designing and implementing policies from the ground up to make campus life possible for the fall semester amid the continued pandemic.
Though a smaller-scale project than Forward to Fall, Spring Open is tasked with reviewing and refining the former committee’s policies for the spring semester, including the Cornhusker Commitment and issuing mandatory testing for the spring semester.
“Certainly it’s nothing like Forward to Fall where we were literally meeting every day and in between those meetings meeting with other subgroups every hour trying to sort of create a whole new roadmap,” Goodburn said.
Spring Open committee members are focusing on reviewing guidance from the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, which the committee meets with daily, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to Goodburn and Wilhelm. Current policies are also being revised to ensure compliance with the organizations’ changing guidance.
The UNL campus remained open during the fall semester, albeit under health and safety adjustments, in part due to Forward to Fall’s efforts.
“I’m very much struck and humbled by the spirit, the dedication [and] the expertise of all the people within the UNL community and also all of our partners around the state,” Wilhelm said. “They really helped us a lot, and I look forward to carrying on in that mood as we go into the spring.”
The fall semester provided a foundation for the spring, one in which the Spring Open committee is hopeful it can build upon, according to one of the committee’s student representatives Aiah Nour, Association of Students of the University of Nebraska chief of staff.
While the fall semester was difficult, Nour said Forward to Fall was effective in policymaking and mitigating as many factors impacting campus life, social life and academics as it could.
“For the Spring Open semester it’s just refining those policies and seeing what works, what didn’t work on campus and how we can move forward from there with the foundations already established,” Nour said.
Spring Open and ASUN are building upon that mitigation and looking for additional ways to help the student body, according to Nour, specifically focusing on academics and mental health.
“There’s a lot of ways in which the student body was suffering in the fall and that we’re trying to identify as ASUN and Spring Open to ... make that less of a challenge for the spring,” Nour said.
Committee member Tony Rathgeber, associate director for University Housing who also served on Forward to Fall, said the spring semester will serve as UNL’s opportunity to fix any missteps from the fall and make this semester even better.
“Anytime we have a second chance, it’s a great opportunity for us to continue to refine and improve,” Rathgeber said. “I think that when we look at the ability to apply what we’ve learned in the fall semester to the spring, our hope would be that we can provide an even more engaged experience for students and a safer environment for everyone on campus.”
Rathgeber said effective communication was and will continue to be a top priority because despite how much work the two committees put in, success hinges upon the UNL community.
“We could spend countless hours putting together new approaches and policies and guidelines and expectations, but if we don’t have people bought into those and following those, it doesn’t really matter,” Rathgeber said.
The UNL community has been accumulating firsthand knowledge of the coronavirus since March as it relates to university operations. With new pandemic-related information often discovered, Rathgeber said the committee’s job will also be to help UNL community members avoid fatigue.
“What I’m really proud of is that so many people really took to heart the messages that we were sharing and following the expectations and guidance,” Rathgeber said. “It makes me proud to be a Husker.”
UNL has also committed to solving “Grand Challenges” as part of its N2025 Strategic Plan, which is exemplified through the university’s efforts as it relates to the pandemic, according to Goodburn.
The coronavirus will continue to impact campus life in the spring, although Goodburn and Wilhelm both said they are hopeful the pandemic will come to an end in the spring, eliminating the need for a “Forward to Fall 2.0” committee.
“Part of our brand is grit and resilience, and I think our faculty, staff and students have exemplified that this fall,” Goodburn said. “I hope we can carry into the spring with that same type of attitude.”
Nour said the university may be able to focus on returning to some resemblance of normalcy in the spring, and the recently authorized COVID-19 vaccinations give a lot to be hopeful for.
“I think it brings a lot of hope towards kind of seeing the light at the end of the tunnel,” Nour said. “Maybe we’re not there yet, but a glimmer of hope is better than nothing.”
Even as the pandemic continues, the Spring Open committee is optimistic for a safe, healthy and engaging Spring 2021 semester.
“I think the thing that makes UNL unique is our sense of community to each other,” Nour said. “If nothing else, maintain that sense of community and that little bit of hope for the spring, and we can get through it together.”