As students are getting ready to start their day, researchers at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln are hard at work collecting wastewater samples.
With no end in sight for the COVID-19 pandemic, a research team collects these samples outside UNL residence halls and tests them to see if the data can indicate prevalence of the coronavirus on campus.
Sampling occurs weekly at eight locations around campus, each manhole marked with white paint, and researchers collect two samples from each location.
A sterilized sample is analyzed at the University of Nebraska Medical Center for prevalence of the coronavirus while the other is tested at UNL’s Environmental Engineering Lab for general wastewater parameters to help with interpretation of the analysis.
Shannon Bartelt-Hunt, chair of the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, said the research provides “another tool in the toolbox” for understanding the coronavirus.
“That’s one of the real positive aspects of being an environmental engineer is using your tools as an engineer to serve the public,” Bartelt-Hunt said. “This is just an example of that.”
In addition to UNL’s randomized mitigation testing, the wastewater research provides surveillance testing of a wider population on campus, different from the clinical testing at the University Health Center and the 17th and R TestNebraska testing site.
“It’s not necessarily just testing people who are feeling sick or seeking out a clinical test, so it’s complementary to that type of clinical testing,” Bartelt-Hunt said.
Because of this complementary nature, Spencer Perry, a graduate environmental engineering student involved with the study, said the data may help inform public health decisions on campus.
“The quicker we can identify an outbreak and try to stop it the better off everyone else will be,” he said.
Bartelt-Hunt said herself, Perry and five colleagues at UNMC are involved with the project.
Weekly collection at UNL began mid-September, and though it is still too early to generate conclusions based on the collection, data from the Piper wing of Neihardt Hall, UNL’s isolation housing, has shown an increase in coronavirus prevalence, Perry said.
The project is planned to continue weekly through summer 2021, and depending on the results, more samples may be collected, or research may be conducted two or three times each week.
In March, research started coming out about using wastewater-based epidemiology to track COVID-19 in wastewater. This research has previously indicated that other diseases, like ebola, or chemical contaminants can be traced through wastewater, Bartelt-Hunt said.
So, Bartelt-Hunt reached out to colleagues at UNMC and teamed up researchers from the Lincoln Wastewater System to conduct similar research in Lincoln, Omaha and Grand Island.
“I just wanted to make sure that Nebraska was going to have the same capacity to do this wastewater testing as other places were starting to,” Bartelt-Hunt said.
Now, the research continues at UNL.
“As more and more campuses started reporting that they were using wastewater information, I think UNL just also wanted to make sure that they had that capacity or how to develop it as well,” Bartelt-Hunt said.
Perry said the research is important because the data may help the university remain open and help leaders make more informed decisions. Additionally, the research could indicate areas of community spread where people may be asymptomatic and not get tested.
“Being an environmental engineer — the whole purpose is improving quality of life for people around you, and I think this will have that effect,” Perry said.
Though not everyone may want to collect wastewater from UNL’s residence halls, Bartelt-Hunt and Perry said they are proud of their research, which may positively impact UNL.
“Day by day, we keep perfecting the research,” Perry said. “It’s a work in progress, but we’re working hard to get it to a place that can be reliable and sufficient for public health-making decisions.”