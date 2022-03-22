The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department has moved their COVID-19 risk dial to the green setting, the lowest risk level available.
“We’ve reached this milestone because of you, our residents, and the positive actions you’ve taken to protect yourselves and others,” said Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird at a press conference Tuesday afternoon.
According to an email Chancellor Ronnie Green sent to students, faculty and staff on Sunday, this decision means “any remaining requirements for face coverings in specific classroom settings will be lifted.”
Green’s email said any student or faculty member still can make a personal decision on whether or not they wish to wear a mask.
Health Director Pat Lopez said positivity rate, case rate per 1000 people, testing turnaround, vaccinations and death rate were all considered in this decision.
Cases declined from their Jan. 15 peak of 4,963 to 89 this week, she said.
“We will continue to watch other possible variants that could affect our situation,” Lopez said, “and if there are additional developments we will share them with you.”