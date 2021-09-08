In a little over a year of nasal swabs, spit tubes and mandatory re-entry testing for COVID-19, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln has administered over 200,000 tests as officials have adapted testing protocols to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.
The UNL COVID-19 Dashboard tracks COVID-19 data for UNL and Lincoln-based University of Nebraska Medical Center and University of Nebraska Omaha students, faculty, staff and affiliates. It is updated daily Monday through Friday, but data may be revised as new results are received from UNL’s SARS-CoV-2 saliva testing laboratory or the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department.
As of publication, the dashboard reports 3,782 positive cases and 201,172 total tests received between Aug. 12, 2020 — when the university began collecting COVID testing data — and Sept. 4, 2021. Until Jan. 12, testing was solely nasal-based and administered on those who wanted tests or were symptomatic.
The Daily Nebraskan conducted a full analysis of available data, examining five chronological sections of data to adjust for changes in on-campus COVID-19 policies.
Primarily, sections are based on semester breakdowns through undergraduate commencement, but due to a decrease in students and a short lived period between the fall 2020 semester and when the university implemented saliva testing, a fifth section for UNL’s “winterim” is included.
For this analysis, sections are divided as follows:
Fall 2020 — Aug. 12, 2020 through Dec. 19, 2020
“Winterim” — Dec. 20, 2020 through Jan. 11, 2021
Spring 2021 — Jan. 12 through May 8
Summer 2021 — May 9 through Aug. 14
Fall 2021 — Aug. 15 through Sept. 4
Of these sections, about 53% of the university’s total positive cases since Aug. 12, 2020, were reported in the fall 2020 semester alone, according to data through Sept. 4. This is followed by about 25% of total positive cases in the spring 2021 semester.
On the testing front, nearly 64% of the university’s total COVID-19 tests were reported in the spring 2021 semester, followed by the fall 2021 semester of just over 21% of all testing.
Deb Fiddelke, UNL’s chief communication and marketing officer, said university officials are in a “constant state of learning and improvement,” which includes testing procedures.
“This was something the world had never seen,” Fiddelke said. “And it’s adapting. It’s mutating. It’s becoming more virulent, and I think we all need to give public health officials a lot of credit and scientists a lot of credit for doing everything they possibly can to stay abreast of this emerging pandemic and this emerging brand new disease.”
Testing policies changed for each semester, beginning with symptomatic nasal-based testing to adding saliva-based re-entry testing before the spring and fall 2021 semesters.
“We constantly take the lessons that we’ve learned through this and apply it as we move forward,” Fiddelke said.
To return for the fall 2021 semester, UNL faculty, staff and students were required to complete one round of re-entry testing between Aug. 15-22, regardless of vaccination status, similar to the spring 2021 semester. However, instead of two — and eventually three — rounds of testing as in the spring, the fall 2021 period was condensed into one round in one week.
The addition of saliva and re-entry testing boosted UNL’s testing capacity and reduced positivity rates over the eight day re-entry period for the fall 2021 semester with 23,939 tests recorded, surpassing all results recorded during the fall 2020 semester. During this window, 179 tests came back positive — a positivity rate of 0.75%.
Between Aug. 23 — the first day of classes — and Sept. 4, the university reported 421 positive cases from 19,374 total tests — a positivity rate of 2.17%.
The fall 2021 semester also recorded the highest one-day total of both positive cases — 103 on Aug. 31 — and total tests — 5,647 on Aug. 17.
All those who did not submit vaccination records through the Voluntary COVID-19 Vaccine Registry are required to continue testing weekly through the fall 2021 semester, per the health department.
Last week, the university released self-reported vaccination data courtesy of the voluntary registry. The university reported that 81% of faculty and instructors, 74% of staff and 69% of students attending on-campus fall 2021 courses were fully vaccinated. The rate among student athletes was 91%.
Fiddelke said most people who are required to do weekly testing do so on Sundays or Mondays. Testing sites are open on Sundays but the lab is not, which, she said, accounts for large reported numbers on certain days, such as those recorded on Aug. 31, 2021.
“It’s too soon to say if this is an ongoing trend,” Fiddelke said in an email regarding a possible spike in positive cases amid decreased testing for the fall 2021 semester, “but we continue, as always, to closely monitor the daily results and positivity rates.”
In last Friday’s news release announcing vaccination data from Nebraska Today, Chancellor Ronnie Green encouraged those not yet vaccinated against COVID-19 to do so.
“I want to thank everyone who uploaded their information into our vaccine registry and for doing their part to protect themselves and our community,” Green told Nebraska Today. “If anyone has not yet been vaccinated, I strongly encourage you to do so. There is no better way to protect yourself from COVID-19.”
When adjusted for the number of days included in each analyzed section, the fall 2021 semester has, on average over the three full weeks, around 27 cases and 2,025 tests per day, according to the UNL dashboard. Both numbers are the highest of any analyzed section.
The fall 2020 semester, which had 130 days, recorded around 15 cases and 168 tests per day. During the 117-day spring 2021 section, there were around 8 cases and 89 tests per day.
With a smaller number of faculty, staff and students on campus during the summer, and following a national trend of decreased positivity rates, cases fell to around 1 case per day in the 98-day window. There were also 53 days where no cases were reported and a 13-day period of zero cases between May 20 and June 1.
Fiddelke said university officials are “very proud” they have managed to maintain low positivity rates while being in person. She noted that while hindsight will always be 20/20, the university is still “wading through a global pandemic the likes of which we haven’t seen in 100 years.”
“I believe we as an institution have and are doing everything possible to strike the right balance between our absolute commitment to in-person education and to the safety of our community,” Fiddelke said. “We did not give up on in person and so many other colleges did.”
Becca Hummel contributed to the reporting of this article.