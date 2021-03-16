For a virus, the typical college campus from before the pandemic looks like a theme park with plenty of people to infect and more than enough contact to keep spreading.
Close quarters, shared dining, common areas for study and recreation and countless events provided a difficult starting point for University of Nebraska-Lincoln administrators when trying to plan for the deadly COVID-19 pandemic last spring, according to Tim Timmons, communicable disease supervisor with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department.
Before COVID-19 cases were even identified in Lancaster County last year, Timmons said the health department was in contact with and providing help to the university.
“We’ve had conversations with the LLCHD on a virtually daily basis, and it’s been incredibly helpful,” Leslie Reed, UNL’s public affairs director, said. “We could not have been nearly as effective without that partnership.”
Timmons said those conversations helped to guide the university in its decision making on many COVID-19-related issues, including the pause of in-person classes last spring, the return of students to campus last fall and the creation of UNL’s testing protocols.
Much of this work is not specific to UNL, said Scott Holmes, manager of the health department’s Environmental Public Health division at LLCHD. The department has worked with other local academic institutions and businesses to curtail the virus and has been instrumental in creating and enforcing Lincoln’s mask mandate.
But UNL and institutions like it became a focus of the department when cases spiked among young people in Lincoln last year.
“I think one week over 50% of our cases were between the age range of 20-29,” Holmes said.
When the university resumed in-person classes in the fall, he said there were significant spikes of cases in residence halls, sororities and fraternities.
“Those have been pretty obvious settings in which there have been higher numbers of people that have been positive,” Holmes said.
Those congregate living facilities will always have increased risk for disease spread, he said. The health department worked hard to mitigate the impact of those outbreaks through the use of contact tracing and increased messaging about mask wearing and social distancing.
However, classrooms — both at the university and K-12 levels — have remained very safe throughout the pandemic in Lincoln, Holmes said.
“We’ve seen no outbreaks associated with any classroom setting that I can recall at all,” he said.
Both Holmes and Timmons said what really makes the difference in mitigating the spread of the coronavirus is personal responsibility from Lincoln community members, and students are no exception. Wearing masks and avoiding large gatherings will continue to be vital until the vaccine is more widely distributed.
As doses of COVID-19 vaccines become available in the area, Holmes said it’s wise for students to register in order to receive it. Out-of-state students can pursue a vaccine either in Nebraska or in their home state, he said.
But in the meantime, Holmes said, the university’s efforts have been effective, as evidenced by the testing program at the beginning of the semester.
“The low positivity rate is a true testament to, I think, a lot of effort on the university’s part in communicating the importance of behaviors that are protective of [student’s] health,” Holmes said. “So when they came back to school they were not causing other people to get sick, and they were able to then work through the semester without any major issues to this point. It’s been huge.”