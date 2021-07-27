As COVID-19 cases continue to rise nationwide due to the Delta variant, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a new recommendation in certain areas for face coverings for all people no matter their vaccination status.
The CDC recommends that masks be worn in all public indoor settings in counties with substantial or high levels of COVID-19 transmissions. Lancaster County is in the substantial level, according to data from the CDC. Despite this, the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department is not implementing any further restrictions at this time.
“The Delta variant now represents more than 80% of the virus circulating the United States and it’s the most frequently identified virus in Nebraska and Lancaster County,” Health Director Pat Lopez said at a news conference Tuesday.
According to Yale Medicine, the Delta variant is far more contagious than the other strains of the virus and puts unvaccinated people at the most risk. Unvaccinated individuals are seven times more likely to be infected and hospitalized with the virus. In Nebraska 88% of hospitalizations over the last four weeks were of unvaccinated people.
Deb Fiddelke, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s chief communication and marketing officer, said university officials have worked “very closely” with the local health department and will continue to follow their guidelines.
Fiddelke said UNL could not comment on the specific CDC recommendations at this time.
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts released a statement regarding the new CDC recommendations saying that “Nebraska will not be adopting their mask guidelines” and that they fly “in the face of the public health goals that should guide the agency’s decision making.”
“Nebraskans exercise personal responsibility for their own health, and are encouraged to have a conversation with their doctor about the vaccine,” Ricketts said.
He added that his expectation for the fall is that schools should continue to meet without any mask or vaccine requirements.
UNL is currently not requiring vaccines, but individuals who fail to provide proof of their vaccination through the university’s voluntary vaccine registry will have to take part in mandatory weekly testing during the fall semester, unless they have a different exemption.
The county is continuing to encourage people to receive the vaccine.
“Again, vaccination is our best protection against the Delta variant and if you haven’t received your vaccine, we urge you to get vaccinated now,” Lopez said.
For information on where to receive vaccinations, visit COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov or vaccines.gov.