The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department extended their mask mandate Tuesday through Feb. 25 as the county's COVID-19 risk dial remained in a red position for the sixth week in a row.
The risk dial remains in the red position for four main reasons, according to a department release:
The number of new weekly cases remains higher than it was prior to the surge in late December and early January.
LLCHD would like to see the local positivity rate drop below 10%, and it currently stands at 15.9%.
The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized locally increased to an average of 137 people per day for the week ending Feb. 5, with hospitals reporting 130 COVID patients on Tuesday.
Eight county residents have died from COVID-19 in February.
“We’re all anxious to put this surge behind us, but right now, our hospitals still need our help to relieve some of the pressure they continue to experience,” Health Director Pat Lopez said in the release. “It’s important not to remove preventative measures too soon only to lose the ground we’ve gained. Our goal is to not have the directed health measure any longer than needed.”