I never considered myself the kind of person to sleep through an apocalypse. But on March 12, 2020, that’s exactly what I did.
With my freshman-year roommate at her classes for the rest of the afternoon, I settled into my bed, closed the blinds and turned on my relaxing ocean noises. It had already been a long week, and I deserved it. I set my alarm for two hours and woke up to a lot more than I expected.
I had missed calls, voicemails and a dozen texts greeting me when I awoke. One friend sent a chat that simply said, “I can’t stop crying.”
As I went through the messages, they fell into two distinct categories: friends in Lincoln asking me if I would stay and family telling me it was time to come home. Little did I know that these two categories would come to shape my understanding of this pandemic.
Clenching my University Housing refund and gritting my teeth, I returned home to my Western Nebraska hometown of Ogallala. Some people know it because of the aquifer that shares its name. Some people have visited our lake there. Some people know it as that one place to pee when you drive to Colorado. If you don’t know it, I usually tell people, “It’s about as far west as you can get yourself before the interstate dips down into Colorado,” my rural twang popping out in places I don’t want it to.
At a population around 4,500, Ogallala isn't a tiny town — we have a Casey’s and a Walmart, so we’re pretty legit — but it’s still different from eastern cities. Anyone who’s lived on both sides of Nebraska knows just about everything is different, and the response to COVID-19 is no exception.
So let’s take a look at the different ways Western and Eastern Nebraska have responded to the pandemic since last March.
Shock
The feeling still gets me, even after months have passed — that sudden sense of reality washing over you. This isn’t pretend. This isn’t a dream. It’s all real, and now you’ve got to live through it.
That’s how I felt when I thumbed past my notifications and read the email from Chancellor Ronnie Green that the University of Nebraska-Lincoln was closing. Shock. Dismay. Staring down at a puzzle without any pictures on the box. How do I begin?
I noticed after a while that such a feeling never really came to Ogallala. For this community, the virus was some kind of natural disaster from beyond our biome, like a hurricane or a tsunami in the middle of a prairie. We’d grieve into our morning coffees about overflowing morgues in Florida and dying grandmothers in New York, but then we’d continue our breakfast, maskless at the local McDonald’s with 14 of our closest friends.
We had a reason to be nonchalant. During the early days of the pandemic, we were relatively virus-free. I’d get stares when I wore my mask into Walmart, but I kind of deserved it. We had no cases. COVID-19 was no threat to us yet.
I feel bad for people who lived in Lincoln or Omaha during the start of the pandemic. I like to think I warmed up to it, gradually learning to wear my mask for hours and greet people with a wave instead of a hug. Lincoln had no choice but to brace through the initial shock straight into the new normalcy. From the beginning, COVID-19 wasn’t a beast in the shadows but the afterburn in your vision from staring at a light for too long. It was in everything you saw.
Masks
I will not debate whether or not Ogallala or Lincoln is more prone to the anti-mask movement. I’ve seen parents at my sister’s basketball games pull them down to yell or cough. I’ve observed a gaggle of boys walk through the East Campus Union with them strapped to their foreheads. Mask wearing itself comes with a lot of imperfections, and whether or not those are done with malice, they are done everywhere.
Lots of people may wear their masks wrong, but some go further by making others feel judged for their safe practices. Sure, college kids are dumb and masks are uncomfortable, but this seemed to reach new heights out west. Not only did people hate their masks, but they expected you to hate yours too.
This is something I’ve noticed a lot as a liberal woman growing up in a staunchly red community — a homogeneity of thought, where opposing or alternative ideas are not just wrong, they’re unfathomable. Strangers walk up to you and assume you think like them. It’s happened to me with many political ideas, especially controversial ones. Abortion, police brutality, LGBTQ rights — strangers will assume that because we come from the same place, we are the same. We are not.
This is not something exclusive to rural communities. Neighborhoods, cultures and families all face certain assumptions that bind them together. But when they’re bound together in hate, like the communal dismay and distrust of masks, it’s unbearable.
I suppose you could say the inverse is true of Lincoln. I’ve seen people scold others for not wearing a mask or doing so incorrectly. But despite what your political shepherd may tell you, mask-wearing is not inherently political. Just ask your doctor.
Testing
I promise I did not write this story to throw digs at my hometown. I have no personal vendetta against Ogallala; it was a great place to grow up. The community there was always so welcoming to me. They still are.
They are also suffering from an absolutely egregious lack of testing access, an unnecessary burden larger cities like Lincoln do not have to bear.
As a UNL student, testing has been a breeze. Multiple types of testing are available every day, and even off campus, the community has a strong testing network for their urban environments.
Rural communities lack that. Over the summer, I needed a COVID-19 test performed on two separate occasions. The morning after each exposure I was on the phone for three and a half hours, caught in a game of COVID-19 phone tag. I needed contact information, doctors' referrals, nurse documents and any other hoop you could think to jump through. Oh, and it had to be done by noon. Testing is only open for two hours, and it’s a 20 minute drive to the next town over.
Rural America may not have the COVID-19 numbers of urban areas, but they still deserve the proper testing facilities needed to care for those who do develop the virus. The healthcare workers in Ogallala were overworked, and it still wasn’t adequate. It was bizarre hearing from my Lincoln friends, “Oh, I just scheduled a test, I’ll drive by later today.” That wasn’t ever a possibility out west.
Community
More than masks and tests and conversations about the future, COVID-19 brought adversity into two very different communities. But the thing is, community members in each city were fiercely protective of each other. Though they have different methods, I cannot deny that both of my homes have devoted themselves to the safety and love of their community.
Back in Western Nebraska, I saw an outpour of love for our local businesses that I had never seen before. For a while, people tagged each other in Facebook posts donating to local businesses. Community events brought in extra revenue for those in need.
Lincoln ran programs — like the LNK is Greater Than campaign, which recruited students and alumni as ambassadors — to connect the city under a banner of community and connection. Sub-groups, like the university, also swept their members up in a blanket of community. Looking at Lincoln through an increasingly smaller lens, those communities break down further and further until we arrive at intimate groups that have the same warmth of a hometown. For example, I found that warmth and light in the College of Journalism and Mass Communications and my fellow journalism students.
After a year of pandemic-ing, what rings truest to me is that in the face of adversity and ruin, each community fostered trust and togetherness in its own, culturally specific way. The entire city of Lincoln wouldn’t get much from a highway drive night or a town-wide gift card raffle. Lincoln’s too big. Ogallala couldn’t celebrate with a coffee-shop-hop event or a virtual celebration of its esteemed local poets. It only has two coffee shops, and with only a couple published poems out in the universe, I’m considered an esteemed local poet by Ogallala’s standards.
Those differences are strange. They’re startling, especially when bouncing between the two.
In the end, I couldn’t have picked two better sides to encompass my life this past year. I am the culmination of small town hospitality and urban energy. I am the girl bruised and battered by afternoons at the river and the student slicing her way through an essay on Othello without breaking a sweat.
This apocalypse is not over. I have slept through it, danced in it, cried because of it, been smothered by it and persevered through it.
And I did so with every part of myself.
Emma Krab is a sophomore English and journalism major. Reach her at emmakrab@dailynebraskan.com.