With Nebraska football kicking off this weekend against the Ohio State Buckeyes, many Huskers fans will want to carry out typical game day traditions, such as tailgating and watch parties.
However, the COVID-19 pandemic has prevented game day festivities from occurring in their normal fashion.
This year, fans are not allowed in Memorial Stadium, and tailgating is not allowed on campus. Since the opening game is an away game, the Athletic Department does not anticipate any large gatherings outside of Memorial Stadium this Saturday, according to Leslie Reed, public affairs director for the Office of University Communication.
If the UNL Police Department becomes aware of any large or unsafe gatherings, they will take appropriate action — most likely asking crowds to disperse and issuing citations to those who do not comply, Reed said.
Residence hall staff will also be alert for violations of the University Housing guest policy, including having too many guests over to watch the game, which would also be a violation of the Student Code of Conduct.
Effective Sept. 15, each resident is allowed to have a maximum of two guests in their “residence,” including the student’s room, building social spaces and building hallways. The maximum number of guests does not change based on the size of living space or whether roommates are present.
Big Red Resilience & Well-Being has published guidelines on how students can recreate the festive game day experience this year while staying safe through “homegating.”
Big Red Resilience advises students to keep gatherings to 10 or fewer people and remind their guests to stay home if feeling sick. Students should also maintain 6 feet of distance between each other, limit the number of people serving or handling food and be mindful of the effect of alcohol on unsafe choices.
University officials have published other tips for students and general Husker fans, which include hosting Zoom watch parties, listening to game day tunes on Spotify and sharing game day graphics on social media.