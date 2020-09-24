In the first month of the semester, University of Nebraska-Lincoln Greek houses have had to navigate keeping members safe from the COVID-19 pandemic while residing in on-campus houses and conducting normal Greek activities.
As of publication, 11 clusters have been reported in Greek houses, though no active clusters remain and no cluster has been identified since Sept. 1. Six Greek houses were also temporarily suspended on Sept. 8 due to large crowds observed at Bid Day events the previous evening.
Despite a rise in cases and house quarantines, Greek Life leaders said their community is doing everything it can to keep its members and the rest of the campus community safe while following university and public health guidelines.
Director of the Office of Fraternity and Sorority Life Leigh Thiedeman said the office provided the Greek community a document to communicate recommended safety protocols in on-campus Greek houses.
The document was based on protocols from the university and the office of Student Affairs and was approved by the Lincoln-Lancaster Health Department, according to Thiedeman. The document was sent to all chapter presidents, chapter advisors, house corporation presidents and house directors.
Thiedeman said she feels the Greek community has done an admirable job of following these guidelines to limit spread among the 4,500 general Greek members and 2,000 members living in on-campus Greek houses.
“We know coronavirus can spread quickly, and we’ve seen that happen,” Thiedeman said in an email. “When it does, chapters have made decisions with their local, [national and international] advisors on the best next step for their organization. I have been impressed and thankful for how our chapter leaders and advisors have reacted when quarantines have been announced.”
Interfraternity Council president Parker Williams said he expected COVID-19 cases to emerge in Greek houses this semester. However, in comparison to Greek life on other campuses around the country, he agrees with Thiedeman that Greek members at UNL are stepping up to ensure safety.
“I think it's unreasonable to believe that when you put, in some cases, around 100 people that eat, sleep and live together that COVID-19 will not spread,” Williams said in an email. “However, when you compare our Greek student body to others around the country, we have had very few outbreaks with considerable amounts of people. I believe this is mostly due to our students being responsible when they believe they could be sick because they are worried about protecting others.”
Panhellenic Association president Molly Durham concurred, citing that the coronavirus spread is a problem seen all around UNL’s campus.
“With so many members in our community, it was inevitable that outbreaks have occurred — this is not unique to us and can be seen as an issue with housing as well as sports teams here at Nebraska,” Durham said in an email. “We have been holding chapters accountable and encouraging them to follow any and all recommendations in order to ensure a safe environment for all members in our community.”
Referring to the Bid Day crowds, Thiedeman said guidelines shared with chapters before Bid Day outlined that mass activities were to be done virtually.
These guidelines suggested houses have a large group Zoom session to welcome new members to the chapter. New members were allowed to come to the houses in waves to take pictures, and small groups were generally acceptable as long as health guidelines were followed.
Photos and videos of that evening circulated on social media showing large groups within 6 feet of each other and without masks. Chief communication and marketing officer Deb Fiddelke said the lack of masks and physical distancing led to the suspension of the six houses.
Thiedeman said these alleged violations are not indicative of an irresponsible student body within the Greek community.
“The vast majority of our students have been doing and continue to do what’s necessary to give us the best chance to stay in session until Thanksgiving,” she said.
Williams declined to comment on guidance given to houses about Bid Day or the suspension of the six houses.
Despite the many restrictions on events this year, Williams said Greek Life remains an important part of the campus community due to the unity it fosters.
“Greek life is vital to its members right now more than ever,” he said. “At a university where most facets of student life have not delivered any sort of in-person experiences, this community is the root of our existence. Greek organizations are here to provide in-person opportunities, to be social and network. Although many of our events have been forced to cancel because of size, the daily interactions within our community leave members with a sense of belonging in a time where they need it more than ever.”