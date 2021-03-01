The arrival of a courier at the Nebraska Veterinary Diagnostic Center on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s East Campus is the overture of a three-act performance.
They hold a cooler filled with saliva tests from COVID-19 sites around campus. As they approach the east side of the building at the top of a hill, they set down the cooler and pause for just a second as a staffer walks out to disinfect it.
Once disinfected, the courier returns to their vehicle and drives off, while the samples are escorted to their next scene — a small room fitted with a couple computers and a biosafety cabinet.
This is the start of the three-step process continuing from when UNL community members participate in testing on campus. Dr. Bruce Brodersen, director of the center, gave The Daily Nebraskan a tour of the facility, describing the process as trying to choreograph a dance.
"We're choreographing the movements of the samples and the technicians in the lab with the different steps along the way," Brodersen said.
In the first room, racks of 48 saliva samples from inside the cooler are disinfected individually by a staffer clad in a white lab coat, teal medical gown, blue medical mask and a doubled pair of blue surgical gloves.
The staffer delicately spins each saliva sample before scanning the barcode on the side of the tube and returning it to the rack.
The samples are logged into the center’s laboratory information management system and networked to a data broker software, designed by UNL’s Information Technology Services to interface with entities across the state.
This software can seamlessly send information to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, Safer Community app and contact tracers.
Each sample is identified by its individual barcode, the rack it arrived in and a plate map, which plots the position each sample will take when it takes center stage at the second pipetting lab.
It takes about 15 minutes to enter each rack into the system and file it into a clear plastic tub. Once finished, the samples are carried down to a second lab.
Brodersen said the lab was a storage closet before university officials approached him in October about utilizing the center for COVID-19 analysis, though it was still fitted to run tests if needed.
He said the final decision to use saliva testing came in November, and Chancellor Ronnie Green announced the testing program in December. This is the first time the center has ever done human testing, Brodersen said.
“We have an understanding of what it takes to do what had to be done,” Brodersen. “We have the facilities to do it with the expertise, and so we’re ideally suited.”
UNL’s testing builds on SalivaDirect, a saliva-based testing model designed by the Department of Epidemiology of Microbial Diseases in the Yale School of Public Health to detect the SARS-CoV-2 virus in saliva.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued an Emergency Use Authorization for SalivaDirect on Aug. 15.
According to the Emergency Use Authorization, a study determining the qualitative outcome for SalivaDirect tests compared to a modified Centers for Disease Control and Prevention RT-PCR tests showed a 100% agreement to negative tests and a 94.6% agreement to positive among 67 tests.
Once distributed to workers in the second lab, samples are clamped into a vortexer and shaken to break up any particles that may be present in the samples, including any food contaminants or saliva bubbles.
Then, the staffer uses a multichannel pipette to suck up about 50 microliters of saliva — about 500 microliters in total are collected at the testing site — to redistribute it into the 96-well plate.
This plate has a Proteinase K enzyme in 93 wells, which breaks down the cell components of each sample and releases the COVID-19 virus, if present.
The other three wells are used for positive, negative and internal control variables.
Once each row is transferred, a strip of eight caps seals the saliva in place on the plate, and the next row is started.
Brodersen said these workers are at the greatest risk of exposure, so they are tested three times each week. However, in the almost two months of the testing program, no worker in direct contact with the virus has tested positive, he said.
“Some of these people working here are probably at greatest possible risk of exposure, but with all the PPE and everything and all the disinfection, they’ve stayed uninfected,” Brodersen said.
The plate is then placed in a centrifuge before being placed in a thermal cycler for about 5 minutes. The plate is heated to 95 C — boiling is 100 C — and cooled back to room temperature. In this process, any presence of SARS-CoV-2 is no longer infectious, but the risk of contamination to the samples remains.
Now, plates are stacked in another tub and carried to their final destination in the center’s molecular diagnostics lab, managed by Dr. Duan Loy, where the samples are put through a polymerase chain reaction test, the same diagnostic test performed for nasal tests which look for genetic material of the coronavirus.
The samples are transferred into a different plate to perform the PCR test and heated in a thermal cycler for about an hour and a half before a worker can analyze the results.
If a test result is unusual, it could be because the sample had been contaminated before or during the analysis process or no good in general, Stephanie Futrell, a lab technician, said. These samples are pulled in the next morning and retested, whether that means they need to be run through the thermal cycler again or need to be pipetted once again.
As the results flash across a computer screen, Futrell, who was redeployed to the diagnostic center from her position at the Beadle Center, points out the results on the computer before her.
In this plate, one blue line — the positive control — curves above the other samples, which are denoted in a purple hue and each have flattened out. Another sample does not curve and instead has a linear trajectory — this sample will be retested the next morning.
Results are expected to be returned to individuals within 24 hours, with an average turnaround time of 12-13 hours, Brodersen said.
Loy said her lab typically processes about 7,500 samples each year. Now they have the ability to do about 5,000 COVID-19 tests each day.
“Basically we do like six weeks of work compared to five years of work,” she said.
Futrell said working in the lab has been an action-packed experience, and has made her proud to be a researcher.
“It’s something that you’ll see in your textbooks later, and I can be like, ‘I helped out with that,’” Futrell said.