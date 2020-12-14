The University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Faculty Senate approved a resolution on Dec. 1 encouraging faculty to consider curricular adjustments for the spring 2021 semester.
Both the Faculty Senate and the Association of Students of the University of Nebraska have been advocating for changes to help the UNL community amid the continued pandemic, though the two differ in their approaches.
The Faculty Senate resolution stated that eliminating breaks and condensing curricula in the fall semester led to heightened stress for both students and faculty in the fall semester.
The semester was shortened in the fall, removing breaks to discourage travel. The spring semester schedule was similarly compressed in October, eliminating spring break and beginning instead on Jan. 25.
With the resolution, instructors can restructure their course loads to allow for fewer periods of intense study for students and encourage flexibility to help themselves and students cope with pandemic-related stress.
Suggested actions by the Faculty Senate include the implementation of up to four “Reading Days” throughout the semester for students to complete work outside of class and a week-long “Test Holiday,” recommended for the week of March 15-19, when class meets but no major tests, quizzes or assignments are due.
Instructors could also provide more grade replacements or test retake opportunities and consider promoting self-care in their course structure.
Instructors can opt out of participating in the senate’s suggested actions at their own discretion, especially for courses required for certifications or laboratory courses, according to the resolution.
Faculty Senate President Nicole Buan told Nebraska Today that the suggested actions in the Faculty Senate’s resolution could help reduce stress for students and faculty due to the compressed schedule.
“We maintain that faculty have the freedom to teach their courses according to their expertise and to professional standards,” Buan said to Nebraska Today. “However, to help reduce stress in the spring, we are asking them to consider whether adjustments can be made to prioritize self-care and to anticipate ways to accommodate mental health needs of their students.”
But even with the changes, ASUN President Roni Miller said the student government does not feel the changes are adequate to address student concerns.
She said the resolution will not properly remedy academic issues students faced in the fall, and ASUN’s executive team has submitted three additional proposals in response to the Dec. 1 resolution.
While ASUN appreciates the encouragement from the Faculty Senate, Miller said ASUN believes the resolution will “do little to address the academic burnout students faced this semester.
“They are simply ‘encouragements’ with no real accountability or change of policy,” she said in an email. “We have repeatedly expressed our frustration with the Faculty Senate. We hope that these three proposals will be accepted and implemented to improve the campus for the spring semester and resolve some of those disappointments.”
ASUN’s first proposal would create a mechanism for students to request an exemption when a professor suggests that an incomplete or withdrawal from a class is warranted if a student can prove that it will delay their graduation. If granted the exemption, the student would complete course requirements to the extent possible and change their grade to Pass/No Pass.
The second proposal offers three extensions to spring academic deadlines. These extensions include prolonging the ability to drop a class with a full refund to Feb. 5, change a class to Pass/No Pass to March 30 and withdraw from a class with no refund to April 16. The current deadlines are Feb. 1, March 12 and April 7, respectively.
These changes are based on the University of Iowa’s planned spring academic calendar, Miller said, which begins and ends similarly to UNL.
The third proposal would eliminate an official “Dead Week” designation on April 29 and 30 and replace them with two “Test Holidays.” Miller said these days would instead be marketed as “Wellness Days” on March 3 and April 13. Instructors would be encouraged to not have any large assignments due on these days and could cancel class at their discretion.
Miller said ASUN awaits further details on when the proposals will be considered, but she said she hopes they will be discussed at the Faculty Senate’s meeting on Tuesday.
Buan said the Faculty Senate will continue to look into ways to improve the student and faculty experience for the spring semester.
“We are happy to work with [UNL] administration and ASUN to pursue proposals about how we should adjust the spring semester in response to COVID-19,” Buan said in an email. “As the situation is still fluid, we may consider additional adjustments that are consistent with our institutional mission and values.”