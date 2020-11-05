As part of our initiative called Curious Cornhuskers, an anonymous reader asked The Daily Nebraskan, “Why can't we sit in the booths in the Union? How is sitting in a booth worse than sitting at a table?"
Ryan Lahne, director of Nebraska Unions, said that booths are open around the Nebraska Union, but the booths around the corner from Starbucks were closed due to concerns about the line from the coffee shop.
“If they were tables, they’d probably still be closed,” Lahne said.
The full-service coffee chain opened in the Nebraska Union in August 2017 and remains a popular stop for students on their way to and from classes.
Lahne said the walkway from the front entrance of the union through The Crib toward Starbucks has heavy foot traffic, so it was important for university leaders to minimize the possibility of spread in that area.
There has not been a demand to make the booths available, Lahne said, and there’s been excess seating to accommodate visitors’ needs in the Nebraska Union.
As the weather gets colder, Lahne also said outdoor seating will no longer be open, and additional tables may be added depending on demand.