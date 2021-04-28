Breaking News Sig 2020
Art by Andrea Atkinson

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln confirmed a COVID-19 outbreak at the Alpha Phi sorority Wednesday.

According to a statement on Twitter, members of the sorority have quarantined per guidance fromthe Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department.

Deb Fiddelke, UNL’s chief communication and marketing officer, said the sorority held multiple university-approved events over the weekend, and multiple cases have been linked back to the sorority as a result.

She said this could have happened because guidelines were not strictly adhered to or individuals may have attended and not known they were positive for COVID-19.

According to the UNL Quarantine Notices webpage, the sorority also had a cluster of confirmed COVID-19 cases on Aug. 30, 2020. 

This is the first quarantine publicly announced since Oct. 7, 2020.

As of April 26, the university has confirmed 3,001 positive COVID-19 cases since Aug. 12, 2020.

Fiddelke encouraged students to remain vigilant as the semester comes to a close.

