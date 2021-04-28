The University of Nebraska-Lincoln confirmed a COVID-19 outbreak at the Alpha Phi sorority Wednesday.
An outbreak of COVID-19 has been identified in connection with the Alpha Phi sorority. Members of the sorority have quarantined per guidance from @lnkhealth.— University of Nebraska-Lincoln (@UNLincoln) April 28, 2021
For campus COVID-19 case data, visit https://t.co/TP93arM8L9.
According to a statement on Twitter, members of the sorority have quarantined per guidance fromthe Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department.
Deb Fiddelke, UNL’s chief communication and marketing officer, said the sorority held multiple university-approved events over the weekend, and multiple cases have been linked back to the sorority as a result.
She said this could have happened because guidelines were not strictly adhered to or individuals may have attended and not known they were positive for COVID-19.
According to the UNL Quarantine Notices webpage, the sorority also had a cluster of confirmed COVID-19 cases on Aug. 30, 2020.
This is the first quarantine publicly announced since Oct. 7, 2020.
As of April 26, the university has confirmed 3,001 positive COVID-19 cases since Aug. 12, 2020.
Fiddelke encouraged students to remain vigilant as the semester comes to a close.