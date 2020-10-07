University of Nebraska-Lincoln officials identified a cluster of seven positive COVID-19 cases at the Phi Kappa Theta fraternity Wednesday.
A small cluster of COVID-19 (7 positive cases) has been identified at Phi Kappa Theta fraternity. The house self-quarantined before official notification of quarantine from @lnkhealth.— University of Nebraska-Lincoln (@UNLincoln) October 8, 2020
Campus COVID-19 case data: https://t.co/lV8XJX5rT8
According to the tweet, the fraternity self-quarantined before official notice from the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department to quarantine.
This is the second cluster identified on campus since Sept. 2 and one of two active group quarantines on campus. The other cluster is the first floor of the Eastside Suites identified on Oct. 2, which is on the sixth day of its 14-day quarantine, according to Leslie Reed, public affairs director for UNL.
This now makes 14 clusters officially acknowledged on campus.
“I want to thank Phi Kappa Theta for getting tested and taking proactive steps to help keep the rest of our campus community safe,” Chancellor Ronnie Green said in a tweet. “We can be successful by working together.”
Previously identified clusters include:
Six cases on the first floor of the Eastside Suites, reported on Oct. 2.
Five Chi Omega sorority cases, eight FarmHouse fraternity cases and six cases on the third floor of the Eastside Suites reported on Sept. 2.
Alpha Chi Omega, Delta Gamma, Kappa Delta and Pi Beta Phi sororities, five confirmed cases each, reported on Aug. 31.
Alpha Phi sorority, five confirmed cases, and Beta Theta Pi fraternity, four confirmed cases, reported on Aug. 30.
Five Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority cases reported on Aug. 28.
Delta Delta Delta sorority, four confirmed cases and one self-reported case, reported on Aug. 26.
Kappa Alpha Theta sorority, one confirmed case and four self-reported cases, reported on Aug. 23.
As of Tuesday, Oct. 6, 844 positive cases have been confirmed on campus since Aug. 12, according to the university’s COVID-19 dashboard.