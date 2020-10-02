University of Nebraska-Lincoln officials identified a cluster of six positive COVID-19 cases on the first floor of the Eastside Suites Friday.
A small cluster (6 positive cases) of COVID-19 has been identified at Eastside Suites Floor 1. Those living on the floor have been placed in quarantine per @lnkhealth guidance.— University of Nebraska-Lincoln (@UNLincoln) October 2, 2020
Daily campus COVID-19 case data ›› https://t.co/lV8XJXn2KG.
According to the tweet, residents on the first floor of the Eastside Suites have been placed in quarantine in accordance with Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department guidelines.
This is the first cluster identified on campus since Sept. 2, and the only active group quarantine. The cluster now makes 13 clusters officially acknowledged on campus.
Previously identified clusters include:
Five Chi Omega sorority cases, eight FarmHouse fraternity cases and six cases on the third floor of the Eastside Suites reported on Sept. 2.
Alpha Chi Omega, Delta Gamma, Kappa Delta and Pi Beta Phi sororities, five confirmed cases each, reported on Aug. 31.
Alpha Phi sorority, five confirmed cases, and Beta Theta Pi fraternity, four confirmed cases, reported on Aug. 30.
Five Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority cases reported on Aug. 28.
Delta Delta Delta sorority, four confirmed cases and one self-reported case, reported on Aug. 26.
Kappa Alpha Theta sorority, one confirmed case and four self-reported cases, reported on Aug. 23.
As of Wednesday, Sept. 30, 784 positive cases have been confirmed on campus since Aug. 12, according to the university’s COVID-19 dashboard.