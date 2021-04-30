The University of Nebraska-Lincoln confirmed a cluster of COVID-19 cases at Alpha Tau Omega fraternity Friday.
A cluster of COVID-19 has been identified at Alpha Tau Omega fraternity. Members in the house have been quarantined per guidance from @LNKHealth.— University of Nebraska-Lincoln (@UNLincoln) April 30, 2021
For campus COVID-19 case data, visit https://t.co/lV8XJX5rT8
According to a statement on the university’s Twitter, members in the house have quarantined following guidance from the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department.
Alpha Tau Omega is the second UNL Greek organization told to quarantine by LLCHD this week, following a confirmed outbreak at the Alpha Phi sorority on Wednesday.
Prior to Wednesday, no quarantines had been publicly announced on campus since Oct. 7, 2020, according to the UNL Quarantine Notices webpage. This is the fraternity’s first quarantine notice this year.
Leslie Reed, UNL’s public affairs director, said the university is awaiting more information from contact tracing and will be looking into whether policy changes are necessary following the incidents.
“Of course the university is concerned,” Reed said. “I think the University will make whatever changes are necessary to manage the spread.”
As of Wednesday, April 28, the university has reported 3,062 COVID-19 cases since Aug. 12, 2020.
The Daily Nebraskan has reached out to the Office of Fraternity and Sorority Life for comment.
This is a developing story.