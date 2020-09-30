At about 5 a.m. every morning, University of Nebraska-Lincoln Chancellor Ronnie Green wakes up and spends the first few hours of his day thinking about the world, reading and reflecting.
By the time he arrives at UNL’s campus, he’s already done much deliberation, but his hope remains: That the UNL community not be put in harm’s way, first and foremost, and that community members will stay focused, take care of themselves and continue to learn and grow.
“That was true before COVID; it’s even more true today with COVID,” Green said.
As the university nears the halfway point of its fall semester amid the pandemic — which Green said is hard to believe — he wants university officials to ease people’s fears, provide greater peace and offer protection to all members of campus.
Though people are social by nature and the coronavirus has brought a new level of disconnect, Green said the UNL community has rallied together to adapt to the many changes on campus.
“When I walk down the street and I see our students practicing protocols, which has been pretty routine across the board, that tells me that people do understand and know that they need to do their part and they’re committed to doing their part,” he said.
Students’ opinions about the semester are scattered, and it’s hard to judge whether they are learning well because no two students have had the same experiences, Green said. But, students are adapting to the situation.
Many students have said they are experiencing higher workloads than ever before. Others have adjusted to more online courses than they expected, and some wish the delivery was different because of the specific subject matter.
Still, Green said students have remained resilient.
“People take it seriously,” he said. “They understand this is a real threat.”
Though the university would like to see fewer cases, Green said he understands it’s unrealistic to believe there would be no positive cases on campus.
As the university developed its testing plan over the summer, it consulted the University of Nebraska Medical Center and Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department. Rather than daily testing or twice a week testing, UNMC and the health department advised an as-needed testing model.
When students returned, cases of the coronavirus at UNL increased, but so too did cases at other colleges around the country.
“As you look around the country, no matter what people did in those institutions, the results are pretty similar,” Green said. “Not identical, but in general pretty similar with the level of infection in the populations, the amount of spread or lack of spread within the campus communities and the timing upon which it happened.”
UNL has been testing fewer people and has seen less daily reported positive cases since its highest 7-day average on Sept. 14, which followed a glitch in reporting testing data Labor Day weekend.
Green said these decreases are not cause for alarm, and UNL has been on the average to below-average side of the level of transmission of the virus on campus.
The decrease in testing was expected, Green said, so UNL can use the additional testing capacity for randomized mitigation testing, which began this week. Researchers at UNL have also begun to test wastewater in residence halls for traces of the coronavirus.
Green said coronavirus cases on campus can either continue to decrease or there can be an increase of cases, so the added surveillance is crucial.
“We’re this many weeks in,” Green said. “Now’s the time to just double check ourselves.”
With the return of Husker football, student-athletes will be tested daily for the coronavirus as part of a partnership with the Big Ten, and students raised questions about whether the university is providing priority to these athletes.
Green said the general campus community, which is not expected to play a high-risk contact sport like football, is different than student-athletes.
“It’s not preferential treatment,” Green said, “It’s that the environment that they are working in requires that level of mitigation.”
If other students were asked to do something that put them at this level of risk, he said similar testing mechanisms would be deployed.
“If I was going to be asking myself to go in that environment, I would expect that level of risk mitigation to be in place,” Green said.
Similarly, Green said any group on campus that demonstrates risky behaviors will be put through the Student Code of Conduct process. There is no bias against specific groups on campus, such as Greek life, according to Green, who was a member of Greek life himself.
The decision to return for the fall semester did not depend on money, Green said, and many students had already made the financial commitment to return to Lincoln, whether classes were in person or all online.
Green said university leaders considered what was best for all students and opted for in-person instruction as a result for the fall. Now, the lessons learned through the spring, summer and fall semesters of 2020 are impacting the planning of the Spring 2021 semester.
The hybrid model of instruction, where only some students were in person, was difficult, with some courses transitioning to all online as a result. In the spring, courses will operate in three main models: in person, online and synchronously via web conferencing.
The university is also considering having in-person classes of 75 or less students physically distanced, while larger courses are online unless they meet in the Lied Center for Performing Arts.
“Our goal is to provide the absolute best learning environment for all of our community that we can while being realistic about the challenges that we’re facing to be safe,” Green said. “Doing that as hard as we can, as well as we can, for everyone to have the best experience that they can.”
A global pandemic to the scale of COVID-19 has rarely been seen before, but people navigated a similar situation successfully with fewer resources during the Spanish Flu in 1918, according to Green.
Green’s grandparents were teenagers during the Spanish Flu epidemic and told him stories growing up — one of his grandmothers relayed how she taught during the pandemic to students who wore masks.
Today, Green reflects on those stories. He understands people are tired, but as the semester continues, he wants to help the campus community ease its fears and provide greater peace.
“My goal, as leader of the institution, is that we make our way through this semester successfully, that we do it safely, that we do it for one another and with one another,” Green said. “That we look back on this time in the future and we say we really were successful under really trying circumstances and the institution, on the other side, came out stronger.”