With more than 1 million deaths caused by COVID-19 and 40 million positive cases globally, the physical toll of the virus has been immense. The mental toll has also been substantial, as the uncertainty created by the pandemic has caused numerous mental health side effects.
This effect on mental health was addressed during an event held via Zoom Tuesday night covering COVID-19 and the impact on mental health, hosted by the Association of Students of the University of Nebraska.
ASUN Sen. Andrew Hazel, a junior software engineering major, organized the event, which consisted of presentations and discussions with specialists from Counseling and Psychological Services. Students and faculty were invited to participate and share their thoughts and experiences with mental health during the pandemic.
Hazel said he organized the event due to the impacts the pandemic had on his own mental health this semester. He said he turned to CAPS to help improve his mental health and realized the importance of highlighting resources, like CAPS, that are available to University of Nebraska-Lincoln students.
“Just like social distancing is important, there are important mental health guidelines to consider as well,” Hazel said.
Hazel said the event was not meant to downplay the physical toll of the pandemic; however, he said recognizing the mental health side is also crucial.
John Goldrich, a licensed mental health practitioner at CAPS, presented on the pandemic’s impact on mental health and tips for improving one’s mental health in a time of uncertainty.
“What has been created in our lives is a great deal of uncertainty, and this manifests in different emotions,” Goldrich said in his presentation.
Goldrich said different emotions can be caused by pandemic-related uncertainty, such as anxiety, depression, anger and frustration. People may also be afraid of possibly exposing themselves or their loved ones to the virus, he said.
Some may feel irritable about the discussion on how to properly handle the pandemic. Others may be upset about wearing masks and physical distancing or become agitated when they see health guidelines ignored.
Combined with lack of physical contact with others, these factors can lead to feelings of loneliness and isolation, Goldrich said. Changes in responsibility, shifts in resource availability and alterations in routine and discipline have also led to identity challenges.
Yet, Goldrich offered a solution to these challenges. He emphasized the importance of following a daily routine, which can help offer certainty and promote productivity. Limiting news consumption to reliable sources, staying virtually connected to others and maintaining a healthy lifestyle may also help.
Along with CAPS, Goldrich said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the National Child Traumatic Stress Network offer recommendations on how to regulate mental health.
Following the presentations, attendees were separated into breakout rooms, each moderated by one of the CAPS specialists. The specialists focused on student mental health and encouraged attendees to share how they have adapted this semester.
Hazel said he hopes the event helped remove stigmas around mental health and that participants left the event feeling comfortable with opening up about their experiences.
“Not many feel comfortable talking about how they feel,” he said. “Being able to talk about the mental health implications affecting all of us is unifying within the student body.”