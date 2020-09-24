The University of Nebraska-Lincoln announced Wednesday there are no longer any group quarantines related to COVID-19 on campus, according to Nebraska Today.
The announcement officially recognizes the end of quarantine for the 12 clusters — 11 Greek houses and the third floor of the Eastside Suites — previously identified on campus
The last clusters were identified on Sept. 1, and no additional cluster had been identified since.
In addition to the third floor of Eastside Suites, the following Greek houses were identified as needed to quarantine on campus: Kappa Alpha Theta, Delta Delta Delta, Kappa Kappa Gamma, Beta Theta Pi, Alpha Phi, Alpha Chi Omega, Delta Gamma, Kappa Delta, Phi Beta Phi, Chi Omega and Farmhouse.
“I would like to thank the very positive leadership from all of our students who have been in quarantine and successfully followed public health guidance,” Chancellor Ronnie Green told Nebraska Today. “There is no negativity associated with a quarantine. Your honesty in getting tested and reporting your status with the virus has helped limit the spread and protect your fellow students, faculty, staff and the greater Lincoln community.”
Group quarantine notices for campus are issued by the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department and are based on a variety of factors, including the number of positive cases, according to Nebraska Today.
Quarantines are advised to last for 14 total days, ending on the 15th day, but if a member of the quarantine tests positive within the 14 days, the quarantine restarts. A negative test does not mean the quarantine can end, and a full 14-day quarantine must be observed.
The university asks that anyone in quarantine schedules a COVID-19 test on the fifth or sixth day of their quarantine, per new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued on Sept. 18, according to Nebraska Today. This allows for exposure to typically become detectable by a test, which helps to identify positive cases.
If students quarantine off campus, the university advises they get tested between days 10 and 14 of their quarantine and receive a negative result before returning to campus.