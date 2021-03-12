The coronavirus began impacting the other side of the world in late 2019, but University of Nebraska-Lincoln administrators diligently planned as the virus spread.
“This is a room where — as we saw the threat growing and as we saw it coming closer and as we realized things were going to have to change — where those early discussions took place,” Fiddelke said. “Then after a while, we weren’t in this room anymore.”
A looming threat
The “novel coronavirus” — not yet officially named “COVID-19” until Feb. 11, 2020 — caused outbreaks quickly around the world, reaching the United States in January.
Green said he got his first epidemiological report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Feb. 26 about what the virus could look like based on various spread rates. In the next two weeks, there was a growing fear with more evidence of a threat against the university, according to Green’s “Meditations and Musings” blog about that day.
“That was the first point we recognized that it could evolve into what it did evolve into,” he said. “Things began to move a little faster after that.”
With early outbreaks in China, Italy and New York, among other places, UNL officials planned for “what if” and “how might we” situations, Fiddelke said.
Then, March 6, 2020: the first confirmed case in Nebraska.
“It just hit. It’s like, ‘OK, it’s here,’” Fiddelke said. “‘This isn’t theoretical anymore, it’s at our doorstep.’”
Less than a week later, at a men’s basketball tournament in Indiana, Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg left the court and was admitted into the hospital. He was diagnosed with influenza that night while rumors he had been infected with COVID-19 spread on social media.
Starting the next day, students and their families clamored to get home following Green’s announcement of UNL’s shift to remote classes on March 30.
The university also made the decision to cancel classes the week before spring break to allow faculty, staff and students an additional week to prepare for university-wide remote learning.
“Going into this we’re thinking a late spring break was going to be a hindrance for us,” Fiddelke said. “It turned out to be the biggest blessing.”
Tasked with safety
While the year has been challenging, Mike Zeleny, associate to the chancellor and chair of UNL’s COVID-19 Task Force, said the past year has solidified in his mind that UNL is an amazing place to be.
“We’ve had, at times, nearly impossible situations, and each and every time people have risen to not only meet the challenge but beat the challenge,” Zeleny said.
The task force was not planned and had not been set up long before March 12, 2020 — its first meeting was March 2, according to Zeleny — but university officials quickly brought medical, legal, business and other professionals at UNL together to support the community.
Initially, the task force met daily, but now it typically meets twice a week. Fiddelke said that because the policies were made to be flexible, they could be adapted over time, leading to fewer policy changes toward the end of 2020 than there were in the first few months.
Two committees formed from the task force — Forward to Fall and Spring Open — both chaired by Amy Goodburn, senior associate vice chancellor and dean of undergraduate education, and Bob Wilhelm, UNL’s vice chancellor for research and economic development.
The committees ensured the Fall 2020 and Spring 2021 semesters incorporated COVID-19 policies for safety so the university could continue to provide research and educational excellence.
“We were able to work with a level of focus and a level of urgency like I’ve never seen before,” Wilhelm said. “I think that’s something that will impact how we operate the university in the future.”
The committees were staffed by UNL employees who continued their usual jobs while taking on additional duties.
Goodburn said the pandemic has forced people to give each other grace. She and Wilhelm both said they are humbled to have served UNL in this capacity to ensure UNL’s safety and success.
They said this service will be a highlight of their careers.
“I think it’ll probably be one of the most extraordinary passages of my career here,” Goodburn said. “I’m profoundly grateful for everybody who’s worked so hard to make that happen.”
Advocacy in a time of need
The past year has also meant continued advocacy for diversity, mental health and student success.
Drew Harrahill, internal vice president of the Association of Students of the University of Nebraska, served as a member of the task force’s Academic Committee, determining best policies for the academic year — an exciting, albeit challenging and deadline-driven task, he said.
“A lot of the decisions that we made seemed almost far-fetched as we were making them … but ended up being what I think were the right decision,” Harrahill said.
Key changes included the modified academic calendar for the Spring 2021 semester and added three-week “Winterim” sessions between the fall and spring semesters.
Harrahill, senior biochemistry major, said his answers and questions on the committee helped “move the needle” and directly influence the university’s response.
Student mental health also suffered because of the disconnect of the pandemic, so ASUN worked with university officials to ensure telehealth appointments for Counseling and Psychological Services were possible and in compliance with health laws, Harrahill said.
There was not a lot of time to reflect at the start of the pandemic, but over time, the campus community was able to reflect on the past year, according to Nkenge Friday, assistant vice chancellor for strategic initiatives in the Office of Diversity and Inclusion.
Finding a way to move forward and find a mindful peace is critical, she said, especially as many faculty, staff and students continued to fight for change, including for racial justice and equity, over the summer and into the school year.
“I think this year has meant for me, ‘How do you do all those things under the umbrella of the pandemic,’ which only adds to, of course, your own level of concern,” Friday said.
She said university officials continued to support UNL’s international students who were unable to return due to the coronavirus and focused on uplifting Asian American students, some of whom had experienced an increase of hate during the pandemic.
Her hope is that students engage with one another and see the struggles everyone faces.
“My hope is people really do find their niche and the lessons that we learned,” Friday said. “Or hopefully, if you didn’t learn them, you’re trying to discover them, too.”
Harrahill praised the university’s flexibility and continued conversations, though he said the university could have explained the changes to students rather than just provide them with a list of policies.
“There was never going to be an easy way to get through this, and there was always going to be arguments over what was the best route forward,” he said.
While it’s been challenging, Harrahill is thankful to students for following protocol and encouraged them to continue to do so moving forward
“It was very challenging, and nobody is going to take that away from our generation or be able to … downplay it,” Harrahill said. “Knowing that this was a challenge that we are almost through is a very exciting proposition.”
Post-pandemic progress
Throughout the pandemic, University of Nebraska President Ted Carter, Green and other administrators said the university is in a place where it can be successful on the other side of the pandemic.
“We have been a leader, there is no doubt about that,” Green said. “We have been on the forefront of being on our campus, as a community, in a much stronger way than most all other institutions.”
While universities across the nation will need to recover, Green said UNL will be able to return to “pre-pandemic” status sooner.
“I think we’re going to be able to be there without that kind of recovery time and be back to doing what we do best,” he said.
By March 12, 2022, Green said he hopes to be fully on the other side of the pandemic.
“I envision 2022 as being guns blazing,” Green said. “I think we’re going to be in an environment that will be exciting to be in.”
According to Fiddelke, the past year has also forced the university to think outside the box, and while the past year has been a horrific experience, the university will be stronger.
“I hope that we will be able to look back on this in a few years and say we did as best as we could possibly do,” Fiddelke said.
Both Wilhelm and Goodburn, who have planned for two pandemic-centric semesters, said there is not a need for a third committee, and their committee’s focus is now looking to where restrictions can be safely withdrawn.
And as the university plans for an in-person Fall 2021 semester, they said there’s reason to be optimistic while also remaining dedicated to safety.
“It feels like we’re in the red zone,” Goodburn said. “We’re within 20 yards of the end zone; we don’t want to drop the ball, we need to score, and that requires vigilance until we’re absolutely sure that we can get in that end zone and start removing those restrictions.”