When the University of Nebraska-Lincoln announced it would shift classes online on March 12, 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, faculty, staff and students had to quickly pivot to new ways of learning.
More than a year later, synchronous versus asynchronous learning, Zoom breakout rooms and virtually proctored exams have been among strategies educators are using to continue teaching.
Across the nation, higher education institutions, including UNL, have strived to find the most effective ways to maintain their standards of education during a time of limited capability for in-person classes. Previous studies, such as one conducted by Columbia University in 2013, have suggested students’ average persistence rates and grades are lower for online courses compared to in-person classes.
Data from the Office of the University Registrar on UNL academics can shed light on how students’ overall academic performance has changed due to COVID-19, according to Amy Goodburn, UNL’s senior associate vice chancellor and dean of undergraduate education who provided the data to The Daily Nebraskan.
She said average GPA, average earned credit hours, total graduates, the number of students who maintain a GPA above 3.5 and the percentage of class withdrawals are five metrics she usually tracks for academic performance.
With a full semester of pandemic-affected learning completed in the fall, Goodburn said UNL administrators can compare this academic data from that semester to previous academic years to help determine the impact of the pandemic on education at the university.
Average GPA
Grade point average, which converts students’ grades into a point system and indicates how well students perform on average, did not see much change across the fall semesters since 2016. Average GPA from the fall 2020 semester was slightly lower than fall 2017 and 2019, but it was higher than in fall 2016 and 2018.
Average earned/attempted credit hours
Earned credit hours at UNL consist of all hours passed with a grade of A+ through D-, or Pass. Attempted credit hours at UNL include earned hours plus incomplete, failed, no pass and withdrawn hours.
Average earned hours from the fall 2020 semester were at 12.62 — less than the previous fall but higher than fall 2016-2018. Average attempted hours reached 14.04 — the highest mark of any semester since fall 2016.
Goodburn said the university looks closely at earned hours each semester to make sure students are generally on track to graduate in four years. She said this metric can also be used to encourage administrators to be much more proactive with contacting students if they aren’t optimizing their courseload efficiently.
Increased efforts can also be made based on this metric to create more robust schedules for students, she said.
Total graduates
While graduation numbers can fluctuate from semester to semester based on class size, comparing trends across semesters can also indicate the progress of students in achieving graduation. The total number of graduates in fall 2020 increased compared to fall 2019, but it was lower than fall 2016-2018.
Total students with a GPA greater than 3.5
The total number of students who finished the fall 2020 semester with a 3.5 or higher GPA was considerably higher compared to the last four academic years, up 5% from the previous high in fall 2019.
Nearly half of all undergraduate students finished with a 3.5 or higher GPA last fall.
Total course withdrawals
Students can withdraw from classes before the specific withdrawal deadline each semester, receiving a “W” on their official transcript. The highest percent of class withdrawals occurred in the fall, a slight increase up to 3.66%, compared to the previous four fall semesters.
Data interpretation
Goodburn said the standout data trend to her is the lack of variation between fall semesters.
“I'm not saying that students didn't have a different experience in the classroom; I mean, it's a pandemic. It's much more stressful [and] anxiety filled,” she said. “But in terms of their overall academic performance, they did just as well as they have done historically, and in some cases, better, which surprised me.”
Goodburn credited the adaptability and flexibility of faculty to support student needs as a main reason why overall academic performance didn’t seem to suffer.
Additionally, she said she speculated the lack of on-campus social events led students to better prioritize their academics because there was little else to focus on.
“It'll be interesting to see once those restrictions are eliminated what that will mean for our campus,” she said. “I think I highly valued those co-curricular opportunities, those experiences that you get in person [and] experiential learning … We always knew that they were valuable, but now we really appreciate the opportunity to provide them.”
Though the raw data indicates the UNL campus community has adapted to learning amid a pandemic, Goodburn said there are many elements that are impossible to quantify.
The sense of community and ability to learn more actively through student-to-student and student-to-educator interactions have been lost this academic year. But, Goodburn said she is hopeful that as more in-person opportunities are possible, a return to more traditional and healthy learning environments will lead to an exciting fall 2021 semester.
“I don't think we really understand the extent to which every classroom is this vibrant community [that] can contribute to building knowledge in ways that it requires people's engagement in a space,” she said. “I'm not dissing online learning or web conferencing — there are amazing instructors who promote engagement — but there's just a different type of experience that you can have in person that we as an institution really value … With faculty and students having sort of a renewed appreciation for what that educational experience can be, I'm really excited about the fall.”