The Association of Students of the University of Nebraska will meet Wednesday night to discuss five pieces of legislation, the most discussed at a senate meeting so far this semester.
ASUN will vote on legislation offering its formal support of the University of Nebraska systemwide Policy on Chosen Name and Gender Identity. If the bill passes, ASUN will continue to support the policy’s implementation and encourage students, faculty and staff to update and designate the gender they identify with as well as their pronouns and chosen name.
The bill also encourages students, faculty and staff who have legally changed their legal sex or gender to submit the proper documentation to the Office of the University Registrar or their Human Resources departments to revise their records.
“It is incredibly important for ASUN to continue our support for the LGBTQA+ community as their incredible backgrounds and experiences are part of our diverse body,” Sen. Bhagya Pushkaran, co-chair of ASUN’s Diversity and Inclusion Committee, said in a text. “And with that, initiatives like the Policy [on] Chosen Name and Gender Identity upholds our mission to support minority communities on campus.”
Another bill, if passed, would mean ASUN and Sustain UNL would host the Fall 2021 Clothing Swap on Sept. 27-29 from noon to 4 p.m. at the Nebraska Union greenspace north of the Broyhill Fountain and on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 from noon to 4 p.m. at the Nebraska East Union.
ASUN and Sustain UNL would host a clothing drive the week prior in the Nebraska Union to collect the clothes for the swap.
The bill also calls for all proceeds and additional clothing to be donated to UNL’s Lavender Closet and Lincoln’s Good Neighbor Community Center.
ASUN will also vote on a bill that if passed, means ASUN will express its gratitude for the continued presence of Afghan students in the university community as well as reaffirm its commitment to supporting immigrant and refugee students.
ASUN will also consider a partnership with Student Leadership, Involvement and Community Engagement to host a Constitution Day event Friday.
ASUN would allocate $200 for food and beverages for a table hosted by ASUN. The table would have signs, flags and giveaway items helping spread knowledge of the U.S. Constitution and American history. The event would take place Friday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the union greenspace north of the Broyhill Fountain.
ASUN will also consider adopting a San Serif font for all documents. This font type would make documents easier to read for students with low-resolution screens, according to the bill.
The ASUN meeting will take place Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. in the Platte River Room of the Nebraska Union. Those who wish to attend are encouraged to do so via Zoom.