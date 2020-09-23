The Association of Students of the University of Nebraska heard updates from executive members and committees at its weekly senate meeting Wednesday.
President Roni Miller announced that UNL Libraries reached out to her with concerns about a lack of compliance with the COVID-19 policies.
“If you are studying in the libraries, even if you are at your own table, you need to have your mask on,” Miller said.
Miller said ASUN will be collaborating with the libraries to work on creative solutions for enforcing the policies.
The Phase 2 budget reduction proposal hearings will begin in October, Miller said. There will be three separate hearings, according to the website, on Oct. 7, 14 and 21, and the deadline to register to present a testimony is at noon two days prior to each hearing.
The website says that a written response may also be submitted via email by 5 p.m. on Oct. 2 to APC@unl.edu.
The senate approved multiple new appointments during the meeting.
The next senate meeting will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 30 via Zoom.