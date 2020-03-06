For the first time in four years, the Association of Students of the University of Nebraska election will be contested.
Two parties, Envision and Progress, are running for spots on the executive team and senate seats. There are 33 University of Nebraska-Lincoln students running with Envision, six with Progress, one write-in candidate and two running independently. While currently the president and internal vice president are voted upon in tandem, this year’s ballot will also include a vote to make it so the external vice president would also be included in the joint vote. ASUN attempted to pass the same change in last year’s election, but the vote did not pass.
Students can vote via MyRED starting at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, March 10, and the voting period will end at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, March 11.
The Daily Nebraskan asked senate candidates about why students should elect them.
College of Fine and Performing Arts
Positions available: 1
Candidates: 1
Not listed: Daniela Chavez
College of Journalism and Mass Communications
Positions available: 1
Candidates: 1
Name: Bousaina Ibrahim
Standing for 2020-21 Academic Year: Sophomore
Major(s): Journalism
Party: Envision
Year(s) in ASUN: One
Reason for Running: “I want to represent my community and have a voice towards the progression of students of color and their place on this campus.”
What Makes Them Qualified: “I have been in [Freshman Campus Leadership Associates] for my time on campus and have gotten to get an inside look on ASUN and the way this university functions when it comes to the student body. I have also always been intimately involved with student government and the ways it represents my people.”
Graduate Students
Positions available: 7
Candidates: 1
Name: Eric Rodene
Standing for 2020-21 Academic Year: Graduate student
Major(s): Agronomy and horticulture
Party: Envision
Year(s) in ASUN: Four
Reason for Running: “For ASUN senate, I have been involved in ASUN for the past four years and want to continue doing so as long as I am a student at UNL. I think it is important to bring graduate student perspectives to the table and ensure that our concerns are addressed. For [Graduate Student Assembly] president, we have been working in GSA over the past year or so to improve issues with graduate student stipends and health insurance. These have been very hot-button topics among many people in GSA, and we need to continue working to address these problems in the future.”
What Makes Them Qualified: “I have several years of experience working both in [Graduate Student Assembly] and ASUN, and the willingness to continue representing graduate student interests. Nothing will change if there are no dedicated leaders willing to take action.”