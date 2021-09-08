The Association of Students of the University of Nebraska, ASUN, will meet Wednesday night to vote on one piece of legislation and a variety of committee appointments.
The legislation moves to promote awareness for the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks in New York, Washington D.C. and Pennsylvania.
ASUN will partner with Student Leadership, Involvement and Community Engagement and the Military and Veterans Success Center in creating a 9/11 memorial on Thursday, Sept. 9 at 8 a.m. ASUN will host a display of signs and flags, which will be followed by a moment of silence near the flagpole between the Nebraska Union and the Canfield Administration Building.
“It’s important to recognize the monumental impact of 9/11 and its mark on American History so that we can take a moment of silence to reflect on the tragedy and thank the heroes for the sacrifices made that day and strive towards a future of diplomacy and peace,” Government Liaison Committee Chair Tanmayee Chengalasetty said in a text.
ASUN will also vote on multiple committee appointments for the Campus Life and Safety Committee, Diversity and Inclusion Committee and Freshman Campus Leadership Associates Appointments Board at large.
The meeting will take place Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. in the Platte River room of the Nebraska Union. Those who wish to attend are encouraged to do so via Zoom.