The Association of Students of the University of Nebraska passed seven pieces of legislation at its weekly meeting Wednesday night.
Heath Tuttle, the chief information officer for the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and assistant vice president for information technology across the University of Nebraska system, spoke during the open forum.
Tuttle discussed a variety of topics including the availability of mobile hotspots for students, UNL apps, working with faculty to use free and cheaper textbooks to help save money for students, two-factor authentication and a digital backpack initiative that would include all tech services available to students, such as Microsoft and Adobe services.
During executive reports, ASUN President Roni Miller said that the Faculty Senate voted not to support the ASUN resolution calling for a change to the university’s Pass/No Pass policy.
“We are going to regroup and kind of think about how we can move forward and still do our best to advocate for students and student concerns,” Miller said.
Senate Bill 15, which was discussed last week, was voted on and passed this week. This bill changed the ASUN bylaws so that graduate student senators can satisfy the requirement of having to serve on a committee by serving on the Graduate Student Assembly.
Government Bill 16 also passed. This means ASUN accepts the electoral rules that the Election Commission submitted. The one change in this year's rules is that the election calendar will be moved back two weeks in the spring to make up for the changes in the spring semester schedule.
Government Bill 17 passed. This means that ASUN will partner with the Center for Advocacy, Response and Education and Counseling and Psychological Services will create a group to support people of color who are survivors of sexual assault and violence and help them process trauma and support one another.
Senate Bill 17 passed as well. ASUN will host a booth on Nov. 18 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. to encourage students to use their meal swipes to purchase food at the Willa Cather Dining Center Herbie’s Market and donate that food to the Husker Pantry.
Senate Bill 18 also passed. This bill allows ASUN to co-host a “Women in STEM” booth on Nov. 16 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. outside of the Nebraska Union. Informational brochures, resources, buttons, candy and t-shirts will be handed out at the booth.
Additionally, this bill allocates up to $524 for Women in STEM shirts from 402ink.
Government Bill 18 was added as emergency legislation. This bill passed, meaning ASUN will host a "Facilitating Political Discussions Workshop" on Nov. 17 from 6-8 p.m. via Zoom.
Senate Bill 19 was also added as emergency legislation and passed. ASUN will co-sponsor the Fall 2020 Furniture Drive on Nov. 24 and Nov. 25 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m at the Harper-Schramm-Smith residence halls and on Nov. 25, during the same times, at the Abel-Sandoz residence halls.
This was the last senate meeting of the fall 2020 semester.