The Association of Students of the University of Nebraska will meet Wednesday night to vote on one piece of legislation.
The legislation is a bylaw revision that would change the name of the Committee for Diversity and Inclusion to the Committee for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.
According to the bill, the name should be changed to “truly represent and advocate for diversity, equity and inclusion at the university.”
This is the only piece of legislation that is currently on the agenda for the senate meeting.
There will also be one appointment confirmation.
The meeting will take place in the Platte River Room of the City Union at 6:30 p.m. The public is encouraged to join via Zoom.