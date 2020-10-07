The Association of Students of the University of Nebraska passed all legislation that was up for a vote at its weekly senate meeting Wednesday.
Senate Bill 6, authored by Campus Life and Safety Committee Co-Chair Patrick Baker, passed, meaning CLS will host a booth on Oct. 12, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. outside the Nebraska Union. The committee will hand out plants, green bandanas and information for on-campus mental health resources.
ASUN will also allocate up to $150 to purchase 100 small plants from the UNL Horticulture Club.
The UNL Horticulture Club requested the $150 for the cost of the maintenance and water for 100 plants, Baker said.
Senate Bill 7 also passed, authored by Appointments Board Chair Taylor Jarvis, meaning that ASUN will add a “pronouns” line to all ASUN applications.
“We’re trying to make ASUN the most welcoming and inclusive place that it can possibly be for students of all gender identities,” Jarvis said.
Senate Bills 8 and 9 are revisions to the special rules and the bylaws, and as such will be voted on during next week's meeting.
Senate Bill 8 would update the language in the special rules to gender-neutral pronouns such as they, them or theirs.
Senate Bill 9 is a bylaw revision, and would also update language to gender-neutral pronouns.
The next senate meeting will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 14, via Zoom.