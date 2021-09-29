The Association of Students of the University of Nebraska met Wednesday night and passed the lone piece of legislation that was up for debate.
ASUN unanimously passed a bill calling on ASUN to sponsor, promote and coordinate Converge Nebraska during the 2021-22 academic year.
Converge Nebraska is an ASUN-run program that encourages and promotes civil political discourse between people with opposing political views.
Registration for the event is done through a Google Form in which people enter their political views and ASUN matches participants with people who have differing views. Registration opens Monday, Oct. 4, and will continue until through Oct. 22.
“I think at a time where you see the United States more politically divisive than ever, allowing students this opportunity to have civil discourse and a good conversation is really important,” ASUN Chief of Staff Cameron Collier, who authored the bill, said.
ASUN will promote Converge Nebraska on its various social media platforms as well promoting and advertising the events throughout campus. ASUN will help participants find a public space to meet and will offer the ASUN office as a space to meet.
In addition, ASUN will also be hosting a booth at the Nebraska Union Plaza on Monday, Oct. 4, from 12:30-2:30 p.m. to advertise the event and assist with registration.
Besides the one piece of legislation, ASUN also confirmed appointments to the Graduate Student Assembly, Diversity and Inclusion Committee, Campus Life and Safety Committee, Technology Fee Committee, Government Liaison Committee and Student Court.
The meeting will take place Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. in the Nebraska Union and will also be available via Zoom.