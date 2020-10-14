The Association of Students of the University of Nebraska passed legislation regarding gendered language in ASUN documents at its weekly senate meeting Wednesday.
Senate Bill 7, authored by Internal Vice President Drew Harrahill, passed, which means all binary gendered language would be removed and replaced with them, they or theirs in the ASUN special rules.
Senate Bill 8, also authored by Harrahill, passed, meaning all binary gendered language will be removed from the ASUN bylaws and replaced with them, they or theirs.
“It is important to be inclusive in our practices, our actions, but also our words,” President Roni Miller said in a text.
Miller said that the change in language in the official governing documents was a needed step in that direction.
Originally, Government Bill 6 was designated as Senate Bill 7, but was changed for clerical purposes through an amendment. This means that Senate Bill 8 was amended to Senate Bill 7, and Senate Bill 9 to Senate Bill 8.
The next senate meeting will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 21, via Zoom.